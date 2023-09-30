Controversial singer Habeeb Olawunmi, known as Portable Zazu, has revealed that he is starting his tour in Germany

In the video posted on his Instagram, he warned fans to buy tickets for the show and stay home if they have no money because the country is costly

The singer revealed that he has a lot of shows in Nigeria, so his fans abroad should not disappoint him

Singer Habeeb Olawunmi, known as Portable Zazu, is putting much effort and hard work into his career, even though he can be troublesome.

He recently announced his Germany tour and has been telling fans to attend.

In the clip posted on his Instagram, the musician was seen in the company of some men who accompanied him abroad.

Portable warns supporters only to attend the show if they have money

The 'Zazu Zehn' crooner revealed that only those with money are expected at his show. He added that he is not in the country to beg for money, but it is essential that his fans should pay for his performance.

He revealed that Germany is a costly country, and all the clothes he wore in the video were expensive, so fans should not expect a free concert.

See the video of Portable telling fans about his concert

Reactions trail Portable's post

Netizens have responded to Portable Zazu's post about his Germany tour. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

@tee_swagge:

"We come Dey wait for you yesterday for akure! You do bad oo but anyways I love you."

@anrichie01:

"If you love costly country gather here."

@azeezemmalex:

"Nah now I con like these guy more and more ."

@gbogas:

"Omo werey e no go allow us rest with fact e go talk tire with this Europe tour una never hear anything yet."

@soft.mfr:

"Help me camera Benz for taxi ."

@olamilekan45709:

"This egbon de funny but he’s talking true."

@zino_lism:

"No be everything dme Dey camera o aje."

@mr_amplify:

"Dem suppose study you for Nigerian universities."

@sleekjagz:

"See me smiling I’m so happy for you zaazu."

@daniel__xiii:

"Werey they shout for airport."

