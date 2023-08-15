Videos from crossdresser Bobrisky's father's funeral, which took place in Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun state, have emerged online

Bobrisky was spotted at the funeral as he used a black scarf to conceal a portion of his face all through the ceremony

Some of the crossdresser's siblings and their mother also spoke about the deceased goodwill while he was alive

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, appeared to partially abandon his controversial lifestyle as he was spotted at his father's funeral using a black scarf to conceal a portion of his face.

A video from the funeral service showed the event, which took place in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state, was done in line with the Islamic faith.

In another clip, the crossdresser and his siblings were seen tossing sand on their father’s body after he was laid on the ground while Muslim clerics offered prayers for the deceased's soul.

In another clip, some of the crossdresser's siblings spoke about their father's good deeds while he was alive.

One of Bobrisky's brothers revealed they are eleven in number, adding that their late father made sure everyone was educated.

Bobrisky's mum, in her statement, appreciated her children for standing by their dad while he was alive as she revealed the crossdresser is the last born of the family.

Bobrisky loses dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky lost his father, Kunle Okuneye.

Debola Okuneye, a son of the deceased, confirmed the news to The Punch on Monday, August 14, and said that his father died in the early hours of the day.

"Yes, my father died this morning, and we are making preparations for his burial," Debola said.

The Punch also spoke to a friend and colleague of the deceased, simply known as a Lastborn.

