Controversial Nigerian socialite Bobrisky warmed the hearts of fans and netizens as he has continued to pay respect to his late father

Recall that the popular social media personality lost his old man in the early hours of Monday, August 14, 2023.

A touching video captured the crossdresser in the midst of other Muslim brothers as they held the holy rite for the deceased

Controversial Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has held the 8th-day Muslim rite for his late father.

Recall that Legit.ng broke the news that the social media personality lost his dad in the early hours of Monday, August 14, 2023.

In a new update, a recent video covered the moment the effeminate celebrity, amid other Muslim brothers, observed the 8th day prayer for his late father.

Video of Bobrisky at dad’s 8th-day rite sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens below:

topeolaitan14:

"Muslims won't see this Bob's attire; but see Davido.. make all of them accept Jesus as their lord and saviour. Ire oooo."

estherijewere:

"Man go be man always. May his dad soul rest in peace. Losing a parent is hard."

the_poshlady:

"That's why we in the North don't take these Alfas serious. U won't see us praising nonsense."

maamah_salhan:

"Ahhh, Bob wearing Jallabiya At your own Risky Bob. Lol."

labus7726:

"ut his dad never allowed him to visit as a woman! so…why attend his fidau prayers like this."

qtbz:

"She or he dey craze the stupid alfa won't say the truth for money hmmm.... twisting the meaning."

ajike1217:

"See skin filter daran."

mord_ecai2020:

"As a man or woman?"

