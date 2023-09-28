Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has shared her thoughts on rapper Naira Marley’s interview with Reno Omokri

The former presidential spokesperson interviewed the music star after he was blamed for the death of Mohbad

Ruth Kadiri’s reaction to the controversial interview got many of her followers to share their hot takes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Famous actress Ruth Kadiri has joined other Nigerians who reacted to rapper Naira Marley’s interview with Reno Omokri.

About three weeks after the death of singer Mohbad, Naira Marley finally granted an interview to ex-presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri, where he shared his side of events.

The Naira Marley interview soon became a trending topic on social media, with netizens sharing their thoughts, and Ruth Kadiri was not exempted.

Fans react as actress Ruth Kadiri speaks on Naira Marley and Reno Omokri interview. Photos: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, knowing people by what they display is easy. Not stopping there, she noted that if Nigeria had laws, people wouldn’t even be on social media discussing what is right or wrong in the Mohbad case.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She ended her post with a prayer that Nigeria should not happen to us. In her words:

“By their fruits, you shall know them! If Nigeria had laws would we even be on social media discussing who is right and who is wrong? Trying to get justice from the core of our existence??? Like I always say! May Nigeria not happen to you!”

See her post below:

Reactions as Ruth Kadiri speaks on Naira Marley and Reno Omokri interview

The Nollywood actress’ take on the interview between Naira Marley and Reno Omokri raised some reactions from her Instagram followers. Read some of them below:

joyfilled_events:

“May Nigeria not happen to anyone, especially if you don't have money or connections .”

iambrezzyb:

“Getting justice in Africa is a waste of time because how many rich people are in jail over there rich and famous people only got arrested in abroad not Africa.”

stella.a.velez:

“Shame of 9ja government for not declaring this dude wanted with all the evidence everywhere...if it was a secondary school student accused of forging jamb result now, the government will know how to deploy army and dss to arrest. Someone accused of assault is here granting interviews here and there...shame shame shame!!!”

realrichness___:

“This is so annoying. So instead of reporting to the station he is granting interview with Reno. Mohbad .”

emmacourageofficial:

“Make all of them go rep0rt themselves for police station.. period.”

sassyava02:

“Mohbad said it clearly they are trying to make him look medically unfit. They told promoters that he is mentally unstable, so they blacklisted him from shows . They are doing the same thing now, which definitely takes us to one final point “ NAIRA Marley has a hand in his demise.”

sniffsdoncy:

“Una just Dey blame this guy, hmmmm.”

iam_abrahammusic:

“It’s shows the level of lawlessness, corruption and foolishness in the country.”

Naira Marley's strange handshake trends

Legit.ng earlier reported on rumours trailing Naira Marleyvof him being a cultist.

The Marlian Music owner reacted to the claims as he said he doesn’t belong to any fraternity.

Shortly after Naira Marley’s press release, a video surfaced on social media showing the music star sharing a strange handshake with a group of men.

Source: Legit.ng