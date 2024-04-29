The recent social media onslaught Wizkid has been on seems to tickle former Big Brother Naija star Tacha's fancy

Over the last few months, Tacha has constantly expressed her distaste for Davido and the way he treats women

Tacha has joined a million other Nigerians to react to Wizkid's recent social media onslaught, hailing the singer for waking up and choosing to provoke violence

Renowned Afrofusion artist Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, recently stirred massive chaos on social media with comments and videos he posted on X about his colleagues.

He had bashed Mavins rapper Ladipoe, noting that he isn't an artist worth his time to make a fuss about.

Tacha joins other netizens as she reacts to Wizkid's social media onslaught. Photo credit: @tacha/@wizkid/@donjazzy

Wizkid also called Don Jazzy an influencer while using Davido's leaked tape in the "Oza Room" clad in pyjamas, begging a lady for a private romp session to tell his fans how he wants them to beg him before dropping a new song.

Tacha reacts to Wizkid's Monday morning 'vawulence'

Former BBNaija star Tacha in a post reacted to Wizkid's Monday morning social media "vawulence".

She asked who got Popsy angry that made him chose to start the new week with so much social media violence.

Tacha's comment comes days after she had shared during her radio programme that she would kill Davido marry Wizkid and kiss Omah Lay.

See to Wizkid's social media onslaught:

Netizens react to Tacha's reaction tweet

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tacha's reaction:

@Atandalukman_:

"Everybody cover up, gba girl don wake ooo."

@dotboyswag10:

"Gba girl don wake !! You don take your bath today??"

@mafia3O:

"You don commot Davido tattoo from the middle of ur brest?"

@moratabal:

"Waray go brush and baff come back."

@tobijubril_:

"Thought you’re a member of 30BG?"

@ChuksOhaxx:

"Who invite odor ambassador to this discussion? No go shave your armpit brush teeth."

@desmondAlake:

"No go find where them day dance collect noodles."

@JoycyGold:

"No be you tattoo Davido in between your brest? Calm down o momo."

@lincardinal:

"I know you must jump into this..No be you again? David still don't know you."

@tilla_szn:

"No go wash your dirty clothes…humans dey chat, chicken dey get opinion."

Tacha takes off Davido's tattoo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tacha, in an interview, talked about the Davido tattoo on her chest.

Tacha added that even though Davido remains her favourite person, she would soon clean his tattoo off her chest with a laser.

