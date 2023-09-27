Nigerian singer Naira Marley is in the news again over claims of him being a cultist

The Marlian Music boss recently denied the allegations that he was a cultist, and not long after, a video of him emerged

In the viral video, Naira Marley was seen doing a strange type of handshake with other men in a gathering

Popular Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is being trailed by rumours of him being a cultist.

Following allegations that he belonged to a cult, the Marlian Music boss reacted. According to him, he doesn’t belong to any fraternity.

A video of Naira Marley's strange handshake trends as he denies being a cultist. Photos: @nairamarley, @goldmynemusic

Shortly after Naira Marley’s press release, a video surfaced on social media showing the music star sharing a strange handshake with a group of men.

The Soapy crooner was seen in a gathering of men making strange signs with his fingers as they shook in an unconventional way.

Nigerians react to Naira Marley’s strange handshake amid cultism claims

The video of Naira Marley’s strange handshake went viral online, and it further fueled conversations about the music star being in a cult. Many netizens claimed the hand signs in the video were not ordinary. Some other social media users, however, noted that it was a normal way of shaking hands and is not related to cultism.

bankzsparko:

“Typical example of whatever you do or say will be use against you in the court of law.”

inumidun_:

“What type of stressful greeting is this.”

bullyon_10x:

“The last part of that handshake me and my guys dae do am oh no be cult sign abeg.”

____thelostboy:

“Na normal thugger handshake ....but make he go report himself na wetin I know be that .”

souljay_01:

“All this nah normal thing.”

k.a.ba.k.a:

“Wetin be all dis rubbish. He dey cult na new tyn. Show me Any A-list Act in 9ja weh no dey Cult. Abeg make una rest.”

klymax231:

“This is actually a common style of greeting in the street of Lagos, it does not relate to any cult group, Note, I don’t support nor take side of naira Marley and he have to pay the debt he owe. But truth be told this is just normal mode of greetings within guys in Lagos even secondary school boys do this too.”

ndies_kitchen:

“Lol he go explain tire cos now there’s evidence.”

Highrankchief:

“That’s a GANG sign, different from cult.”

thegirlariana_:

“This one pass kanayo signal greeting o. If I be those girls I for don reach my house.”

Ab_phill:

“I pity the babes wey sitdown there sha. Una see that kind handshake and una no run.”

Teeh_lyfstyle:

“Evidence plenty Naira Marley you’ll crûmble!”

