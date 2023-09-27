Reno Omokri interviewed Naira Marley and shared the video of his chat with the music executive on Wednesday night, September 27

Naira Marley during the interview, revealed he had no hand in the death of Mohbad, his ex-signee

The Marlian boss hinted that if his safety is guaranteed, he will come to Nigeria to honour the police invitation and further clear his name

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has shared video footage of his chat with popular singer and record label executive, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, best known as Naira Marley.

Naira Markey speaks on issues surrounding Mohbad's death. Photo credit: @renoomokri, @iammohbad_, @officialnairam1

Source: Twitter

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party took to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday night, September 27, and shared his conversation with Naira Marley.

Recall that Mohbad died last Tuesday, September 12, after reportedly receiving injections for an ear infection and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday, September 13.

A fresh report confirmed that the nurse who allegedly injected the late Mohbad before his demise is not registered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting, in the interview with Reno Omokri, Naira Marley released a video of the last conversation he had with his late former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, aka Mohbad and also shared the truth behind the issues linking him to Mohbad's death.

Speaking on the development on Wednesday night, Naira Marley stated that he had no hands in the death of Mohbad and that the viral videos linking him to the late singer's death were all false.

He however concluded that the late singer was already suicidal and that Mohbad's wife could attest to it.

Naira Marley also reinstated his willingness to return to Nigeria to clear his name over allegations suggesting his involvement in his ex-signee Mohbad’s death.

Video of Marlian boss interview with Reno Omokri trends on social media

Watch the video of Naira Marley's chat with Reno Omokri below:

Mohbad: Boy who was first seen with singer's corpse in car finally speaks on incident

A young Nigerian boy who was a friend to Mohbad has finally spoken up.

The boy who was first sighted in a car with Mohbad's corpse refuted allegations made against him.

He denied evading police interrogation and travelling abroad, stating that he has fully cooperated with the authorities.

“Our hands will not be forced”: Police gives warning over Mohbad’s death probe

The Lagos state police command has issued a stern warning to Nigerians regarding its investigation into the death of the late rapper, Mohbad.

The police stated that its “hands will not be forced” in the ongoing probe to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng