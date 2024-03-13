Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel buzzed the internet after his recent meeting with his senior colleague Wikzid

The moment when the two musicians met at an indoor event spurred a heated debate online due to the pleasantries they exchanged

In the viral clip on Elon Musk’s X, the MY G crooner casually shook the Star Boy music executive with a shoulder-to-shoulder dab

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, best known as Kizz Daniel caught the fury of many online after his recent meeting with his senior colleague, Ayo Balogun, popularly called Wizkid.

A video sighted by Legit.ng on the Elon Musk X (formerly called Twitter) captured when Wizkid met with the Twe Twe hitmaker at an indoor gathering scantily filled with guests.

Kizz Daniel meets Wizkid at an event. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @honest30bgfan, @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Fans of the Grammy-recognised star quickly spotted the casual pleasantry between the two musicians and called out Kizz Daniel for it.

In the viral footage, Wiz and Kizz shook each other briefly with a shoulder-to-shoulder dab.

An X user (honest30bgfan_) who shared the clip wrote:

“This kizz Daniel too useless, Wizkid suppose slap am e too get pride, person way no even get one hit song,” leaving many to share their thoughts about it.

See the clip below:

Fans react to the video of Wizkid and Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@honest30bgfan_:

"In as much as them tag Wizkid prideful man is actually humble as f, personally my ego won’t let me shake kizz Daniel more than once if I be wiz. As e start to give attitude I go just go sit down and snub him. Very nonesense guy."

@opsystarGirl:

"Anytime I watch this video I Dey always h8 dat kizzgbaniel more."

@ZachStarboyy:

Na wizkid way shake am I blame sha."

@zamanigram60:

"I never like the werey, I no know wetin the f00l dey sing sef… see as he carry shoulder up dey greet Biggest bird."

@SenuFemmy:

"Should he prostrate ni? Am am honest Big Wiz fan but this is normal greetings, there’s nothing bad in."

@oilgas25:

"Na pride make am no too go far like that. The guy is full of pride that’s why industry no too like am. Fire boy, Asake of yesterday don go far pass am."

@Ptheilluminate7:

"I like what kizz Daniel did, wizkid no be God."

