Controversial Nigerian socialite, JustAdetoun, is now in the news in relation to the death of popular singer Mohbad

Just recently, Adetoun claimed to be in contact with the late Mohbad’s ghost as she also shared messages she said came from him

The viral videos sparked a lot of heated reactions on social media as some Nigerians accused her of being dishonest

Controversial Nigerian socialite Adetoun Onajobi aka JustAdetoun has now claimed to be in communication with Mohbad’s ghost on social media.

She took to her Instagram live to speak on Mohbad and was also seen appearing to talk to his ghost.

Nigerians react as JustAdetoun claims to communicate with Mohbad's ghost. Photos: @justadetoun, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral videos, JustAdetoun was seen acting like she was speaking with Mohbad’s ghost as he tried to interrupt her during her Instagram live session. The socialite was also heard telling the invisible Mohbad that he should be patient because she can hear him and she is delivering his message.

JustAdetoun then claimed that Mohbad told her that he left his mother so that she would take care of his son and that he wants everybody to pray for him so that he can rest in peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video, the socialite also claimed Mohbad has been giving her instructions on places to go and that he wants to rest in peace.

See the video below:

In another video, Just Adetoun claimed that Mohbad called her and specifically gave her some instructions, he told her a lot of things and even gave her specific names of people she should call including skitmaker, Cute Abiola, and she asked them some questions.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react as Just Adetoun claims to communicate with Mohbad’s ghost

Just Adetoun’s claims about being in communication with the late Mohbad caused a huge stir online. Many netizens were displeased and accused the socialite of chasing clout. A few others however believed she was being real.

Read some of their comments below:

p_rincewill0:

“Call you for which network?”

Everywomansecret:

“He didn't tell you the names of the killers*? That is our only area of interest and nothing else.”

mega_closette:

“This is so insensitive in my own opinion. Please respect the dead .”

ms.aku_:

“If shameless was a person .”

mercymillie__:

“Joking with d dead. Smh.”

sog1210:

“The caption should be “adetoun clout chasing””

roseodiye:

“I don’t know how some people sleep at night. Knowing in their bombastically hearts that they’re clouting with the dead #verysad.”

Shindarasimi:

“The ghost and the tout.”

adaannugo:

“This woman is doing this because Iyabo and Tonto are actively advocating in this case. She just wants to be seen as also working. Adetoun, you are not serving Mohbad, you are simply serving yourself and it's not fair. In the midst of all these, do not forget that his parents lost their son, his wife her husband and his 5 month old son his father. The extent to which people will go to chase clout is ridiculous.”

illuszionzphotostudio:

““Wetin be this one like this” ”

jasmine_precious:

“No single respect for the dead .”

maimuuu_1:

“Since his demise, this is the highest form of disrespect to his death that I have seen It is well imole.”

iamfatima80:

“She is not lying pls.”

mobukola_suzan:

“Madness.”

Mohbad: Tonto Dikeh tackles Pastor Tunde Bakare

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Tonto Dikeh took to social media to react to the general overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare's verdict about late singer Mohbad's death.

In a post on her page, the mum of one tagged Bakare as a hypocrite who keeps mum when the evil deeds of his colleagues are made public.

Tonto asked the cleric to keep Mohbad's name out of his mouth and use the same energy he used to say the late singer reaped the reward of his actions to call out his colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng