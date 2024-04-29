The husband of the late singer Morenikeji Ebin Orun has opened up about his ex-wife at her funeral and made some revelations

The singer died over the weekend but not much was known about the circumstances that led to her untimely demise

In his video, the man said that she knew it was her time because she wanted to give all her properties to him before she passed

More details have emerged about what will happen to the children and properties of the late gospel singer, Morenikeji Egbin Orun a few days after the untimely demise.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer's death was made public on Sunday by her colleague, Esther Igbeke.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the late woman's husband was part of the people who attended her funeral and he granted an interview where he said that she wanted to hand over all her properties to him in January.

Man speaks more about ex-wife's properties

In the viral video, the estranged husband explained that after his former wife called to tell him she wanted to give all her properties to him, he rejected it.

He advised her to seek the help of a lawyer who could handle them well. And also noted that she should write a will as well.

The man also mentioned that his former wife knew that she would die soon.

Singer's ex-hubby speaks more about her

In the recording, the man said that the singer was a very good woman and didn't deprive him of seeing his children.

According to him, they were together for seven years but separated in 2019 after she had two children with him.

Man says he has been responsible

In the video, Morenikeji Egbin Orun's ex-husband also said that he has been fulfilling his obligations to his children.

Adding that the gospel singer had paid the school fees of her children till they finished secondary school.

He promised to ensure they finish their education since their mother was no longer alive.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the ex-husband of the late singer speaking about her. Here are some of the comments below:

@abdulwahab_adewal:

"Olè thief."

@ayoroyal3:

"She was a good woman paying upfront take d and tell me more this man women women women love urself first before loving ur so call husband hmm, am talking from experience oooooo."

@simply_toyen:

"Don’t you all forget that Egbin Orun is a spiritual person , she’s deep in the spiritual realm , this will not make it easy for her to live with a man even if she wishes , the spiritual things will always create loggerheads among them."

@ellamiddy2023:

"God understand it all. Rest easy ma'am."

@adewonufabulous_:

"DJ YK mule, which properties o."

@aderinsola_amoke:

"So it’s now a crime as this man say what she because I don’t know why most of you think he’s lying or he wants to claim the property does it mean the man has not been living his life before egbin Orun died or what?"

@olumine82:

"She want to hand over her property to you, ah Oga Ade fear God.'

@marychinenye.okafor.3:

"Internet Monitoring spirits ll now read meaning into it. Nigerians na wa."

@charl.es2675:

"All her properties.."

@sophia_season2012:

"In all what the man said the only part you guys picked was handover property. Uduwa people."

