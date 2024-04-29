The People's Democratic Party has clarified that the political party remains intact despite the defection of some members

The party leaders described those who deserted the party as former aides of Imo governor Ihedioha and political jobbers

They stated that the defection of Ihedioha would pave the way for those who left the party due to his arrogance to return

The People's Democratic Party of Imo state has come forward to set the record straight regarding the reported defection of members from the Aboh Mbaise chapter.

The party's chapter leaders describe the defectors as political jobbers whose allegiance was to the former Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha, who had put them on his payroll.

PDP describes defectors as Ihedioha domestic workers who have outlived their use in the party.

The chapter, which has been embroiled in internal struggles in recent weeks, issued a statement signed by Sir Maxwell Nnabuihe, Chairman, reiterating that the party remains intact and that only Ihedioha's private staff resigned, Independent News reported.

He stated that this move was their last resort after failing to sway the minds of the party's National Executive Council, The Nations reported.

Nnabuihe emphasised that the ex-governor remains ousted from his home base, which he sees as a positive development for the party in the grand scheme of things.

He said:

“The only people that resigned from the party in Aboh Mbaise are mainly political jobbers and domestic staff of Chief Ihedioha."

The statement went on to state that those who left were not really entirely part of the party since their principal had been fired from the chapter.

He said:

“Nobody left our party. In fact, the departure of Ihedioha and his boys have opened doors for all those who left the party in the past because of his overbearing influence to return home to our great party.”

Emeka Ihedioha resigns from PDP, gives reasons

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Emeka Ihedioha, the former governor of Imo State, had resigned from the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives stated that he did not believe the party was a credible opposition to the rival All Progressives Congress.

He also stated that the party's objectives no longer align with his personal beliefs

