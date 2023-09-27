-

-

-

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, has released a recorded video conversation, Marlian Music record owner, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, had with the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

On Wednesday night, September 27, the PDP chieftain shared the video clip of his conversation with Naira Marley on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) as part of his efforts to unravel the truth behind Mohbad's death.

Video of Naira Marley's last conversation with Mohbad surface online

Here is the video of Naira Marley's last video-recorded conversation with Mohbad:

Nigerians react as Naira Marley shares his last conversation with Mohbad

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of Reno Omokri's X page and shared their opinion on the development;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@ElhadjAfellay tweeted:

"He should come to Ikorodu to play this video."

@IbkSports tweeted:

"We need him in Nigeria to come and properly pay his last respect for Mohbad."

@s4sharkk tweeted:

"Naira don go strategize. Hehehehehehe."

@Chidube07430613 tweeted:

"But for the fact that the boy actually wrote a petition, then its actually deeper than this.

"Cause if the are cool terms just as this videos is, why would he still proceed??

"This isn't real abeg."

@Saviour2222 tweeted:

"This video alone will tell a lot, no wonder naira is just relaxing and laughing on all the accusation.. Wooow."

@Iselema tweeted:

"You don't need all this if your conscience isn't disturbing you."

@Ice_tweetz tweeted:

"This video looks and sounds staged though. Hmmm."

Pastor Bakare says Mohbad reaped what he sowed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has waded into the conversation surrounding the tragic and mysterious demise of the late Nigerian rapper, Ileriolu­wa Aloba, known as MohBad.

During his sermon in Leicester, United Kingdom, at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, Pastor Bakare said the late reaped the reward of his actions while alive.

Police exhume Mohbad’s remains, begin autopsy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have finally exhumed the corpse of the late singer Mohbad.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on X, formerly Twitter, @BenHundeyin.

Hundeyin said the corpse had been exhumed and next is to carry out an autopsy on it.

Source: Legit.ng