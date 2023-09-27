Actress Iyabo Ojo has been at the forefront of the demand for justice for late singer Mohbad, who passed away recently

Self-acclaimed activist VeryDarkMan and controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo have been making bold claims about the paternity of the late singer's son

Iyabo, during a live video with Samklef said both individuals and other online detectives do not have a right to request a DNA test

Iyabo Ojo has cleared the air over the demand for a DNA test on late singer Mohbad's son, Liam.

During an Instagram live with music producer Samklef, the actress affirmed that nobody has the right to request a DNA test except the police feel it is necessary.

Iyabo Ojo gives update on investigation of Mohbad's death Photo credit: @Kemiolunloyo/@verydarkblackman/@#iyaboojofespris

She added that Mohbad's parents are also in the position to demand a DNA test, and as investigations are going on to unravel the cause of the late singer's death, a DNA test is not important.

Iyabo revealed that the singer's wife has been interrogated multiple times even though she is mourning, and everyone connected directly and indirectly to the case has been brought in for questioning.

The mum of two lastly urged people to stop seeking attention with the unnecessary demand that is not in their place.

Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkblackman, shared several videos explaining why it is important that the paternity of Mohbad's son is established.

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo also made allegations against Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, claiming her son belongs to socialite Sam Larry.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

The actress's video sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians taking her side. Read some of the comments sighted below:

gold_by_michelles:

"Poor lady…. Going through interrogation while Mourning a loved one and yet parenting … hmmmm. I pray the lord shd see her through. Dammn too young for all this."

coinsii:

"The fact that all these people asking her for DNA are not even concerned about how she’s dealing with the loss of her husband is heartbreaking!!!! Some she has known for 10 years…Haba,we can do better as humans abeg."

main_teee:

"Where is naira and his better half Sam Larry? What are the police people saying about them?"

emefe__angel:

"It’s how dark man is even demanding it like he has a right."

pretty_nanyi:

"I wonder how some will just sit down and open his mouth to say such like are you the police "

parker_ojugo:

"Lol Nigerians love sentiment sotey u na use sentiment enter murder case haba."

taiservices:

"Exactly my thoughts on this DNA wahala. No one is literally against it. But stop forcing it on her and putting out shiit stories. Let the family or the official investigators do their thing."

