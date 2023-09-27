Fans have been trying to show their love and respect for the late singer Mohbad a few days after his death with a series of activities

In a new video sighted by Legit.ng, a group of people organised another procession for the late singer in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

The crowd was very organised compared to what happened in Lagos State. They were singing his hit songs as they matched peacefully on the road

Late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, must have done an excellent deed to deserve the love and respect received by fans worldwide after his death.

Different events have been organised to show how much the singer was worth before his death.

Abuja fans organise the procession for Mohbad.

Fans of the late singer Mohbad followed the example set by their colleagues in Lagos State by holding a candlelight procession for the singer.

The event occurred at Muri Okunola Park and was attended by hundreds of fans who held candles.

Fans staged a peaceful procession in Abuja

The procession, which took place in Abuja on Friday, was very peaceful. The people gathered at the park and trekked while dancing to Mohbad's song for some kilometres.

In the video, security personnel directed the crowd and controlled traffic. No causality was recorded like the one which took place in Lagos State.

See the video of the procession here

Reactions trail Abuja processions

Many have aired their views about their peaceful protest for Mohbad in Abuja. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions.

@ aloba:

"see as rhen dey peaceful"

@sope Ade:

"Lagos people need to learn from us"

@willywilly:

"I dion say before that Abuja people get sense"

@aritoa:

"i like the way people are sending love"

@bhislay:

"Lagos people left the queue"

@sumonu:

"Rest in peace angel"

@foluswil:

"Mohbad was killed, I am sure of that".

@aderoip:

"Lagos people for call us to tech them"

@werey:

"It i so unfortunate he didnt have the kind of treatment he is receiving now"

@sabiu:

"Continue to peace"

