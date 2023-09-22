Abu Abel was one of the prominent figures who attended Mohbad's candlelight procession in Lagos

A viral clip showed the moment the real estate mogul arrived amid cheers and applause from those present at the procession

Abu Abel's presence at the candlelight procession has, however, sparked mixed reactions as some accused him of also being a bully

Nigerian socialite and real estate mogul Abu Abel is trending on social media over his presence at the late singer Mohbad's candlelight procession, which took place in Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

Abu, like Davido and Falz, among others, was present to pay tribute to the former Marlian signee.

A viral clip showed the moment the real estate mogul arrived at the event amid cheers from those on the ground. They were chanting his name as he walked on with his entourage.

Meanwhile, Abu Abel made headlines in April after reportedly sending boys to beat up controversial disc jockey DJ Chicken.

Reactions trail Abu Abel's presence at Mohbad's candlelight procession

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, with some netizens expressing their displeasure. See some of their reactions below:

TheVawulence:

"He should go back inside jare. Same person who assaulted Dj chicken?"

Oladapomikky1:

"Make Mohbad’s spirit just show with cane I want to check something."

bzingers:

"This same guy that bullied and beat up DJ Chicken… why are the hailing someone who did exactly same thing as Sam Larry."

Loisshakmahh:

"Abu Abel that should be in Jail with naira Marley."

jimiroye1:

"One oppressor is out protesting against another oppressor, story of Nigeria youth."

iam_haduraa:

"Dj chicken when he sees Abu Abel protesting against bullying and justice for Mohbad."

Big__Erv:

"We too like eye service sha."

farulee:

"Sam Larry can also come out we’ve forgiven him. But he should just come out first ."

