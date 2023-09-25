Rapper Falz and Basketmouth have both given a glimpse of Lekki and Banana Island's appearance whenever rain falls

Falz called out the governor, commissioner for transport, and commissioner for information for not doing anything about the road

On his part, Basketmouth was sarcastic with his post by taking a swipe at Banana Island as the flood did not respect the high-brow area's status

The duo of rapper Folarin Falana, known as Falz, and humour merchant Bright Okpocha, or Basketmouth made videos to show how flooded Lekki and Banana Island are during the rainy season.

The two videos generated reactions from fans who were unhappy as they shared their experience in the two areas.

Falz, Basketmouth, Calls Out Sanwo-Olu Over Flooded Lekki, Banana Island Road

Source: Instagram

Falz calls out Sanwo-Olu, Commissioners

The singer went ahead to call out the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as the commissioner of transportation and infrastructure in the state.

He accused them of not fulfilling their duties by watching things degenerate so severely. Falz also noted that the story is the same all over the economic capital of the country.

Basketmouth discredits Banana Island

Basketmouth has disparaged Banana Island for just being an area where the wealthy live, but the state of facilities there is nothing to write home about.

In a video he made about a flooded part of the place, he said rain does not have respect for the Banana in Banana Island.

See the video here:

Fans react to the two videos

@nvmero_:

"I miss Ambode."

@sochy_teecee:

"If rain falls constantly for 3days omoh that island go wash up."

@sir_coded019:

"I don plant banana for my backyard somewhere outside lagos and name it Banana island, at least water no dey disturb me."

@kpumpin0007:

"The whole of Lagos is an overrated slum. Lagos can’t compete with proper cities , forget the Metro. It’s a slum."

@2w.u.r.a.h:

"Spending sooo much to stay in a nice neighborhood only to start dragging flood with ikorodu people."

@kems_stores:

" The road baddddddd...if you want to meet up any appointment, leave house by 5am."

@_liltjames:

"Please ensure that your comments are brief and spellings are correct, so that we, The Comment Readers Association can read quickly and move to the next comment. Thank you. I love you all."

@effryprettypretty:

"He is supposed to be talking to the people that said nah we get Lagos, Cause na them vote for am."

@iameniolamyde:

"Nah the Lagos wey Pablo build be this wey hin school head boy sef Dey continue the lagacy be this."

@monaporporr:

"So you think Banana can do with out water Abi. Even island need little water around."

