The Lagos State Police Command has said no bullet was shot during the dispersal of the crowd who were turning the candle light possession for the later singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on Thursday, September 21.

Bejamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in the state, in a statement on Friday, September 22, noted that several hours of appeals from the organisers and the police to those dispersed at the ever-busy Lekki tollgate fell into the deaf ears of the mounting crowd.

Police speak on the dispersal of crowd at Lekki Tollgate for Mohbad Photo Credit: Mohbad

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng