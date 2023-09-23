A clip of the look on the faces of Big Brother Naija (All-Stars) house guests trends online after they found out about Mohbad's demise

On Friday night, September 22, former BBNaija star Lord Jeff was on the All-Stars show as a house guest for the wager competition

While on the show, he caught many of the BBNaija All-Stars by surprise when he made a tribute shoutout to the recently deceased Streetpop artist Mohbad

A clip of the shock on the faces of Soma, Angel, Mercy Eke, Pere and Cross after an ex-housemate, Lord Jeff, revealed to them that younger singer Mohbad was dead.

Soma's look and that of Mercy Eke have been the highlight of the viral clip. This shocking revelation is coming to the housemate nearly two weeks after the singer was pronounced dead.

Clip of the moment Mercy Eke, Soma, Pere & others found out about Mohbad's death trends. Photo credit: @olofofonaija/@bigbrothernaija

Source: Instagram

Jeff commends housemates' performance

After his tribute, the house guest spoke about the All-Stars wager challenge and how impressed he was with their performance.

However, during his analysis of the housemates' performance, there were constant side talks as they discussed the shocking news Jeff broke to them.

Watch the clip below:

BBNaija fans react to the video

See some of the reactions that the viral clip stirred online:

@iam_aboki4real:

"I wonder why 1minute silent no dey complete 1minute for this country."

@ego__oyibo280:

"E sure me say Cross they think of how em go spend the 120mil if he win am."

@teezipapi:

"Why did he rush them now, should have given them a moment to process it especially Mercy, omo the issue is way more important that the stupid show, rubbish."

@notinyourimagination:

"Cross mind dey far."

@promiseyorkking:

"This guy fit be big brother on a low nobody go know."

@vaniivelvet:

"He skimmed over it way too fast.. they didn’t even get a minute to process it .. he's silly!"

@_kennyjr_thormiwar:

"Their brain no first quick process wetin him talk wella."

@yallmeetantonia:

"Venita and pere was also processing it."

@official_phycthor_jr:

"See how pere was shocked."

@iamkingwestnation:

"Nigerians find it difficult to even complete a 1min of silence for the dead.. This happens across board."

BBNaija's Cross, Alex Vibe to Mohbad's songs, unaware of his Death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when some All-Stars housemates vibed to Mohbad's songs during their Thursday night pool party.

In a video seen online, Cross, Alex and Shola stood in front of a mirror and had a conversation while dancing and vibing to one of Mohbad's songs without knowing the singer was dead.

Cross also expressed how hurt he was that he didn't understand Yoruba despite being a fan of Mohbad's music.

