A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy as he shared a video showing Mohbad's corpse wrapped in a black nylon

The video was taken after the singer's body was exhumed from his grave in his Ikorodu neighbourhood

Since his demise on September 12, 2023, fans and celebrities have been thrown into mourning, with many demanding justice

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A rare video showing the remains of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, wrapped in black nylon has surfaced on social media.

X user, @atoyebi_omotayo, shared the clip which was taken after Mohbad's corpse was exhumed for autopsy.

Mohbad's corpse was exhumed for autopsy. Photo Credit: @atoyebi_omotayo, @iammohbad

Source: Twitter

In the clip, which appeared to have been lifted from a TikTok live recording, a man unsteadily videoed the remains being driven in a car.

A man could be heard screaming in the background that the body was giving an offensive odour. Mixed reactions trailed the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians are awaiting answers as the Lagos State Police Command gave an update on the autopsy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the clip of Mohbad's corpse in nylon

@tz_snart said:

"Which one is imole loh n run bai, e ya Werey ni."

@D_Big_Joe said:

"This person had one job to do oh abeg next time keep your hand well because u no they use hand walk."

@OPrincessC said:

"If this body is taken out of this country, trust me the white people might find a way to bring oxygen back to him, Because he might have lost breath few hours before been exhumed."

@johntihi said:

"They should show his face, I don't trust these people. He might not be the one."

@abdulganiyy__ said:

"Pls next time try stable the camera cause what’s all this."

@Liothing said:

"Wait where police men dey? Them no follow this car? Wahala ooo."

@InnocenAHOUAND1 said:

"The only question I kept asking Nigerians is, So nobody knows those 3 guys crying to announce mohbad's death in the car while mohbad was still alive moving his neck?? And after this video those guys never appear in any other video as if they were strictly paid to finish the job."

Nigerian police announce the conclusion of Mohbad's autopsy

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that the Lagos State Police Command had confirmed the conclusion of Mohbad's autopsy.

On Thursday evening, the national body's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a tweet on his X account, formerly Twitter.

This came a few hours after a police official said the singer's remains were excavated from his grave in Ikorodu's Gberigbe neighbourhood for examination.

Source: Legit.ng