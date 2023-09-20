Naira Marley loves to boast about his original home, Peckham, in the UK and to the shock of many, his people reacted to the death of Mohbad

The video of a huge crowd holding a peace walk and candlelight procession for the late singer has sparked reactions

Netizens are glad that Naira Marley now knows he is wanted in Nigeria and his Peckham family aren't on his side

The death of Mohbad has been felt by Nigerians at home and abroad, and there have been peace walks, protests and candlelight processions in his honour.

In a video sighted online, a candlelight procession and peace walk was held in honour of the late singer in Peckham, UK.

Netizens react as Peckham holds candlelight procession for Mohbad

Source: Instagram

Ironically, Peckham is Naira Marley's home and Nigerians have called him out for oppressing and bullying Mohbad.

A huge crowd , mostly dressed in black, held candles and sang along as one of the late singer's songs played on speaker.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Peckham candlelight procession

seun_dreams:

"Dem don render Naira homeless both home and away, na fugitive lifestyle remain for am now"

alhaji_pepe:

"No be Naira home be that… omo I will advise not to go UK again just go back Nigeria jeje."

obaksolo:

"AH for Naira Base gangan una get mind o.#justiceformohbad."

priscy_ia:

"Omo I wish he could see and feel the love "

lilmiss_dramatic:

"The unity between Nigerians is next to none but the government won use tribalism wound person. Keep resting soldier #ripmohbad️"

carphy_flinks:

"True true Mohbad na IMOLE,e bright pass halogen!"

linahthriftstore:

"If we are even being honest, we can all see that Mohbad was not a bad person during his life! And I can categorically say that his spirit is still so active that people can’t even get him of their brains… oh Mohbad we wish we could have you back … only if there’s a miracle that can bring you back to us "

amyxious_bubz:

"Justice for Mohbad and justice we will get.. God bless u OBA , URE OUR VOICE ND FIGHTER ❤️❤️❤️"

tommy_wrap_by_lola:

"Naira Marley is done for."

