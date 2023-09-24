The circumstances surrounding Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Mohbad's death have continued to top debate in Nigeria's polity

While Nigerians are eager to know the outcome of the autopsy conducted on the corpse of the late singer, his friends insisted justice must not be thwarted

However, the Nigeria Police Force has issued a fresh warning to Nigerians in its efforts to unravel the mystery behind the singer's sudden demise

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has issued a stern warning to Nigerians regarding its investigation on the death of the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Lagos police hints on Mohbad's death probe.

Source: Twitter

The police stated that its “hands will not be forced” in the ongoing probe to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 in a mysterious manner that has led to several Nigerians demanding justice, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a statement on Saturday, September 23, the police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the investigation would not be turned into a media trial.

Hundeyin in a post shared on his X page, stressed that the police will follow laid down protocols, amid calls by several people for certain people to be questioned and the result of Mohbad’s autopsy to be made public.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, September 24, he said:

“This is not trial by media. The right questions will be asked and answered at the right place, before the right people, but most importantly, at the right time.

“Our hands will not be forced. Nonetheless, rest assured that every single homicide investigation protocol is being followed, as there is zero tolerance for shoddiness.”

Source: Legit.ng