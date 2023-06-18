Late Nigerian music icon Sound Sultan was honoured and celebrated by his lovely wife, Farida Fasasi, on Father's Day

The grieving wife took to social media to dedicate a post to her husband and appreciate his well-lived life

The mother of three, however, wished for God's peace as he continues to rest in His bosom and noted the unavoidable change since his absence

The late Nigerian legendary Afropop star Sound Sultan was celebrated by his beautiful wife, Farida Fasasi, on Father's Day, June 18, 2023.

The grieving wife shared an adorable picture of her husband to mark his impact on this special day for fathers.

Farida Fasasi celebrates late husband on Father's Day Credit: @faridafasasi

Source: Instagram

Taking to her caption, she appreciated all the love and care he showed her and the children during his lifetime and prayed for God's eternal peace as he continued to rest in His bosom.

Not stopping there, the mother of three shared her difficulty in navigating life in singer's long-gone absence.

She wrote:

"Thank you for all you've done on Earth and what you continue to do in Heaven. Men like you deserve to be honoured on special days like these. Happy Father's Day, baby we miss you."

See her post below

Fans and Celebrates join Farida to celebrate Sound Sultan on Father's Day

old_meesty:

"May God continue to rest his kind soul❤️❤️❤️We lost A Legend."

weirdmcofficial:

"Lanreeeeeeeee."

kafilatsabi:

"Allah's mercy on him forever maa sha Allah."

rebecca_markelvin:

"I missed my husband too he die 6years ago is not easy ooo may his soul Rest In Peace amen."

sheikh_adam_:

"MAY HIS SOUL CONTINUE TO REST IN PEACE IN AL-JANNAH FIRDAOUS . THANK GOD FOR HIS LIFE WELL SPENT IN THE CAUSE OF ALLAH & HUMANITY . SURAT L IKHLAS 3❤️"

beebat11:

"May Allah continue to watch over the family he left behind. Rest on Legend."

stunningbyddy:

"Aboo loves you too and he is always with you...❤️❤️❤️"

US remembers Sound Sultan, share photo of late singer

The United States Consulate in Nigeria has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary multi-talented artist, Abdul Ganiu Olanrewaju Fasasi, following his demise.

The rapper and singer died on Sunday morning, July 11, after a brief battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma, a cancer of the throat.

He passed away at the age of 44 years, leaving behind his wife Farida Fasasi and three kids -- and his teeming legions of fans. He was buried at a Muslims Cemetery in the US.

