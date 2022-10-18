Family members of late BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, have announced plans for his funeral service via his official Twitter page

A candlelight walk is to be held in honour of the deceased reality star before he is finally buried on Thursday, October 20

The painful announcement has gotten more fans and supporters sending fresh condolence messages to the late Swavey’s family

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Rico Swavey, will be buried on Thursday, October 20, his family members have announced.

An official funeral plan was shared on the deceased reality star’s Twitter page on Tuesday, October 18.

Family announces Rico Swavey's funeral arrangement.

Source: Instagram

Friends, family members and supporters will come out in honour of the late Swavey on Wednesday, October 19, for a night of tribute and candlelight walk service in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is to be followed by a private church service on Thursday, October 20, at the Methodist Church of the Trinity (Tinubu Square).

Late Swavey will be buried on the same day at the popular Ebony Vaults cemetery in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Condolence messages pour in from Rico Swavey's fans

@AmandaG82268187 said:

"Omo,so this is true.I pray God gives his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.omo."

@ebonibae said:

"This hurts so much, I'm so sorry for this irreparable loss ."

@temmytopee_ said:

"Rico is really gone. Hmmmmmm fly high my angel, God will be with you."

@zenmagafrica said:

"Farewell bro… your passing hit us very hard.… so painful … This hurts ."

@munthuwamkazi said:

"Ricco boy. Thank you for all the times you made us smile. Rest well"

@SamPee20 said:

"Support us all day long of this troubled life, until the shadows lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in your mercy grant us a safe lodging and a holy rest, and peace at last, Amen. Goodnight Rico!"

