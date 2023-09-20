Reactions have continued to trail the death of popular Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, best known as Mohbad

Whilst some Nigerians are calling for a full investigation into the matter, others are asking questions regarding the sudden burial by the family

In a new development, Oyo state Assembly Speaker, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin decided to join the peaceful protest with other youths in the state regarding Mohbad's sudden demise

Oyo state, Ibadan - On Wednesday, September 20, the speaker of Oyo state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin joined hundreds of youths in Ibadan, who were protesting the death of the popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba Imole, best referred to as Mohbad.

Oyo Speaker, Ogundoyin and commissioner for youth and sports, Hon. Wasilat Adegoke joined the protest in Ibadan. Photo credit: @iammohbad, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin

Source: Facebook

Oyo Speaker, youth commissioner, demand justice for Mohbad

The Nation reported that the rally tagged “Justice for Mohbad” which took off from Mokola moved towards Sango, Bodija, and eventually climaxed at the Oyo state secretariat, Ibadan.

The speaker in the company of the state commissioner for youth and sports, Wasilat Adefemi, walked with the protesting youth while the rally lasted.

Dressed in black T-shirts, the youth who carried various placards calling for justice for the late Mohbad chanted different solidarity songs.

Ogundoyin who addressed the protest at different points commended the youth for standing up for justice, adding that all well-meaning Nigerians must lend their voices to call for justice for Mohbad.

Oyo Assembly Speaker tells police what to do

The speaker, who described his death as painful and shocking, said the deceased was a talented and highly inspired young musician whose songs are lyrical and melodious, The Sun Newspaper report added.

He said:

"It is unfortunate that Ilerioluwa Imole died in mysterious circumstances. The investigation team set up by the Nigeria Police Force must be thorough in their job. Everyone connected with the death of the young man must be questioned and investigated and the cause of his death must be unraveled."

