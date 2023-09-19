The death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has continued to generate reactions among Nigerian youths as some have taken to street protests to demand justice for the late 27-year-old music star.

Some protesting youths were seen in black attires to symbolise their mourning of the late singer, Mohbad.

Names of states youths are protesting Justice for Mohbad Photo Credit: Mohbad

Source: Twitter

Why youths are protesting Justice for Mohbad

Mohbad, a former signee of the Marlian Records, owned by Azee Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, died on Tuesday, September 12, at 27.

Many unfounded reports on social media point accusing fingers at Naira Marley, alleging that he was involved in Mohbad's death.

However, Naira Marley described Mohbad as “more than an artiste or signee but brother and dear friend” to him.

Protests have started going on in some states in Nigeria. The states have been listed below:

Lagos

Some days ago, some youths took over some streets in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State to protest the singer's death and called for a probe into Mohbad's death.

It was learnt that some youths are still protesting in the LASPOTECH area of the state over the death of the sincere.

Delta

It has also been reported that the supporters of the late Mohbad have staged protests in Delta State.

The youths reportedly gathered at the Effurun Road in the Warri area of the state on Tuesday, September 19.

Ogun

Some youths have also been seen in the Panseke area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The youths were seen on Tuesday with different placards reading #JusticeForMohbad and #Who off Light, among others.

Ondo

A large number of youths were also seen in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Tuesday.

They have come out to protest the death of Mohbad in their number.

See pictures of the protesters here:

Mohbad's death: Lawyer writes Attorney-General of Lagos, Chief Coroner

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death of Mohbad has continued to generate reactions in the music industry.

A human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, has announced that he has taken a legal step toward unravelling the cause of Mohbad's death.

Ogun, in a tweet on Monday, announced that he has written to the attorney general of Lagos State to coroner inquest and further investigation.

