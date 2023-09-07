Despite how rich the Adeleke family has always been, netizens are confused Davido works hard from continent to continent

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, the singer revealed his lavish spending habit is why he has to hustle hard everyday

Davido's tweet sparked mixed reactions from fans, some people could relate to his revelation, while others found motivation

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

It is no news that popular Nigerian singer Davido is one of the few musicians who have made their careers look like a hustle to escape poverty.

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, the Unavailable crooner revealed he has to keep hustling because he spends a lot of money.

Davido shared why he works really hard. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido is one of the most lavish celebrities in Nigeria, spending money on expensive jewellery for himself and his crew members.

The singer is also one of the most generous people on social media, randomly gifting people money.

He wrote:

"I Dey spend I gatts hu$tle."

See Davido's tweet below:

Netizens react to Davido's tweet about hustling

@maxibohas:

"No wonder Unavailable get 8 versions."

@effizzzyy:

"Na wetin i dey tell myself anytime i get debit alert be this."

@JustKingss:

"Yes hustle and spend is the deal bro. Stop billing people!"

@aminu_super:

"David have to hustle who I be, I will not sleep from today."

@ThesecondIghalo:

"Even 001 talk am say e gatts hu$tle and I still de play with my life"

@Jimnaj_:

"True true money weh you deh invest for your career, you no dey make am back."

@DestoGaffer:

"Hustle in a beast mood , must be made and heard."

@Toxicboyfriend7:

"Deepest truth, na who get money get lifestyle."

@BLACKWARLORD_:

"Normal! As you dey spend you gat hustle too to balance the equation."

Davido's dad spotted at passport office

Meanwhile, Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, made headlines after going to the passport office for capture.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the Nigerian Immigration Service shared photos of the music star’s billionaire father in their office.

It was revealed that Adedeji Adeleke visited the Osun state passport office, where he was received warmly by the staff.

Source: Legit.ng