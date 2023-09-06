Top Nigerian singer Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, was spotted at a passport office

In photos posted online by the Nigerian Immigration Service, the music star’s father was seen getting his details captured, and Davido reacted to it

The photos of Davido’s father at the passport office soon trended and raised a series of hilarious reactions from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, is making headlines after going to the passport office for capture.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the Nigerian Immigration Service shared photos of the music star’s billionaire father in their office.

Davido's billionaire father was at the passport office for capturing. Photos: @davido, @nigimmigration / X.

Source: Instagram

It was revealed that Adedeji Adeleke visited the Osun state passport office, where he was received warmly by the staff.

Davido reacts as dad visits passport office

Davido was no doubt amused by the photos of his billionaire father at the passport office, and he reacted to it online.

The music star reposted the photos on his page with a caption where he laughed and wrote: “Papa”.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to photos of Davido’s billionaire dad at passport office

It is no longer news that going to the Nigerian passport office for capturing can be a very tedious experience for regular people, and a number of them were amused to see photos of Davido’s billionaire father there.

Some had hilarious reactions to the photos as they wondered if he also went through the stress regular Nigerians face at the passport office.

Read some of their comments below:

Freshkid tweeted on the importance of money:

Shamack wondered if Davido’s father would also have to pay to get his passport on time:

This tweep said Davido’s father also wants to ‘japa’:

A fan thanked Davido’s dad for birthing the singer:

Yinka had this to say:

Friday said Davido’s dad could have done the capturing at home:

Bigcity called the billionaire a humble man:

Alex said he didn’t have to queue:

BRed takes photo with Davido's father

Davido's cousin and musician, BRed, stirred reactions online with a post he shared on his page about his dad's older brother and OBO's father, Adedeji Adeleke.

On his Insta-story, BRed described Davido's dad as the wealthiest person he knows.

He complimented the post with a photo of himself and his uncle with emojis signifying strength and spirituality.

