Ace Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido has stirred emotions online with some comments he shared on his social media pages about the 2023 election tribunal

Davido noted in a tweet that to win elections in Nigeria is a battle of no return and only by the toughest candidates

A fan tackled the singer if his uncle's emergence as Osun state governor was through the same ethos, and he responded by saying, "Men Mount"

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has stirred serious commotion online with comments about the recent 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal verdict.

Davido had tweeted that winning an election in Nigeria was not for the faint-hearted.

Singer Davido reacts to President Tinubu's win at the PEPT against Peter Obi. Photo credit: @davido/@asiwajubat@gregorypeterobi

The singer's comment that got people talking went thus:

"A divided house cannot stand …… Everybody long throat... Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass."

Men mount - Davido replies fan who asked him how his uncle won in Osun

Davido's comment about being rugged to win an election in Nigeria got a netizen to ask if his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, had followed the same ethos to emerge as the Osun state governor.

Davido replied with street slang, "Men Mount," which means they had an army ready during the Osun election and took it to the wires.

The singer also dropped another tweet, which was a jibe at President Tinubu:

"Enjoy your weekend."

See Davido's tweet:

Davido's exchange with a fan about PEPT verdict:

See how fans reacted to Davido's tweet about the PEPT verdict:

@Aprilsingz:

"Sad reality, Naso e don be from the beginning."

@AhmedAboki:

"Nah the same way dancing Senator take win abi?"

@LawrenceOkoroPG:

"And this is what a young Nigerian that has millions of followership have to say. Nigerians will be fine las las sha."

@n6oflife6:

"All facts No Cap. ."

@OkelighoKhalifa:

"When they need them to speak up, they are silent..."

@RashwalRashwal:

"Your uncle to rugged now . Osinwin omo."

@OlamideAlawode_:

"You know how you take run am for Osun."

@topensyy:

"Your uncle rugged too ba."

@godsplan009:

"Na Peter obi suppose win but tinubu no go gree."

@Kendominic2:

"Tinubu has shown his strength. Congratulations to Nigerian criminals."

Davido speaks on 2023 elections, impact of his absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido was still on his social media break when the presidential and governorship elections were held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, respectively.

In an interview on Beat FM Lagos, the singer spoke about his intentional break and what happened.

On the elections, Davido disclosed that he did not think they were credible, and if he were online, he would have been vocal about it.

