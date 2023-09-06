Top Nigerian singer Davido made headlines after paying attention to the plight of a physically challenged man, Michael Adebisi

Legit.ng recently chatted with Adebisi, who revealed how much the singer sent to him and more

Adebisi also opened up about his disability and how it started, saying he wasn’t born that way

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently donated largely to a young and physically challenged man, Michael Adebisi.

The music star was made aware of Adebisi’s pains after coming across his video on social media. He reacted to it by asking for his account details.

Man in wheelchair reveals Davido gave him N1m and more. Photos: @mikedeyforyou, @davido/ IG

In a new development, Adebisi spoke with Legit.ng as he shared details about the money Davido sent to him, his disability and more.

I slept and woke up paralysed

During a short chat with Legit.ng, Michael Adebisi opened up on how he came to be disabled. According to him, he was not born physically challenged.

The young man noted that despite not having polio or an accident when he was young, he was told that at the age of six, he slept and woke up paralysed.

In his words:

“I wasn't born physically challenged neither was it polio nor accident too. As I was told, I slept one night and woke up paralyzed at the age of six years old.”

Not stopping there, he went ahead to speak on how he has been able to cope as an adult living with a disability in Nigeria. According to Adebisi, his ends are never met, but he keeps trying his best.

He said:

“Making ends meet? The ends are never met, I'm just trying my best against all odds and trying to be the better version of myself.”

How Davido sent disabled man N1 million

Davido had asked for Michael Adebisi’s account details on social media, but little was known about how much the singer gave to him.

While speaking with Legit.ng, the young man revealed that the singer had given him a whopping sum of N1 million.

Not stopping there, he added that the social media attention Davido also gave to him has helped to boost his business so far. However, the negative side has been how he wasn’t prepared for the little fame that came with the attention.

He said:

“It's affected my life positively in the sense of the boost it gave my business and the hell that came through from other Nigerians. Negatively, I wasn't prepared for the little fame that came with it. Not bad, afterall.”

