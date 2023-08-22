Top Nigerian singer Davido has made yet another huge money move to the interest of fans on social media

Just recently, the DMW boss replaced one of his teeth with a whole diamond and shared the video online

The diamond on his teeth is said to have cost Davido $100,000 (N84,400,000), and many Nigerians had a lot to say about it

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has replaced one of his teeth with a big diamond, to the surprise of many fans.

In his usual fashion, the DMW boss took to his Instagram page, via his stories, to announce to fans that he was going to be getting a diamond tooth.

According to Davido, he was going to be taking out a tooth and replacing it with a whole diamond. The music star showed fans the tooth he would be removing to get the diamond fitted.

He said:

“Take this out and fix a whole diamond in it, it’s going to be a whole diamond.”

True to his word, Davido later shared another video after getting the diamond tooth. The Unavailable crooner was seen with a huge smile as he flaunted his latest luxury purchase.

The music star had gotten his diamond tooth fitted by a Houston-based celebrity cosmetic dentist, Syed Shere.

The dentist explained in a social media post that an ‘internally flawless diamond’ was fitted on Davido’s tooth.

Davido’s diamond tooth cost $100,000 (N84 million)

Davido’s celebrity blogger friend, Tunde Ednut, also shared more details about the singer’s new diamond tooth on social media.

Tunde revealed that the precious stone on the DMW boss’ teeth cost him $100,000 (N84 million).

Reactions trail Davido’s N84 million diamond tooth

It did not take long for Davido’s latest luxury purchase to make the rounds on social media. Netizens had a lot to say about the singer spending so much money to fix a diamond on his tooth. Some of them called it a waste of money.

Read some of their reactions below:

izobah:

“They should have put it in front.. so you won't strain the veins on your neck shining your 32 like a serial k1ll3r to show us the diamond.. God be with you.”

sunsherry_of_lagos:

“At this point we'd agree that David is supposed to be called Diamond nwa.”

heleneneoche:

“When u have the money, everything is extra .”

koniwalox:

“All this thing won't matter in heaven.”

emmalekay01:

“We go. Come and go d way we come , Michael Jackson suppose be example to you. This money fit build estate an average earner can afford it’s not free . Malaria still kills thousands of children, give them a foundation, invest in things the a legacy can be left. To the people with money entirely not just Him .”

30bgnurse:

“Now he will use smile to finish his village ppl.”

st.vics:

“Are all these necessary?... This is just a waste of money. That $100k can empower and change many lives. We make a living by what we earn but we make a life by what we give to others. Yes, Davido empowers people from time to time but he can still do more. God blesses us to be a blessing to others.”

porsche_lilee22:

“So he's definitely going to be smiling so hard for diamonds to be seen.”

sexynayaray:

“Davido old age no dey fear you how are you going to be eating meat if you get to 60 years.”

Fisayomiii:

“Always remember to spoil yourself if you're able to do so.”

wuraaola_art:

“Baddest! Money Dey, The money too choke I sha no wan hear say, Davido Dey find like 2 of him teeth ohh”

adeshola.koya:

“At this point it’s safe to save Davido is wealthy so he needs to keep playing with money because man is tired just seeing account balance rising without challenges of debits.”

Davido splurges N577 million on Timeless diamond chain

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently made headlines after he splurged on N577 million a Timeless diamond necklace.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the DMW boss shared a video of the moment his newest neckpiece was removed from its briefcase and worn around his neck.

The hefty piece of jewellery was a thick diamond studded pendant and necklace. The pendant also included an hourglass in its middle that could rotate. When rotated, the hourglass poured out diamonds instead of sand.

