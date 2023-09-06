YBNL music star Asake flooded his Instastory with pictures of a new expensive whip, a G-Wagon

The reports revealed that Asake recently acquired the car, which is a 2023 edition worth millions of naira

The pictures the singer shared have left many of his fans talking as they sweetly congratulated him

Much-loved singer Asake appears to have added a new whip to his garage. The singer who hit the spotlight in 2022 has again proven he is at the top of his game.

Although Asake shared different pictures of him posing with the new car, a 2023 G-Wagon AMG G 63 SUV, the singer didn't give details about it. He was also seen standing on it in one of his shared pictures.

Pictures of Asake showing off a new G-Wagon trended. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

However, the reports making rounds on social media revealed that the singer's latest whip is worth millions of naira.

See pictures of Asake stepping into the car below:

See a picture of Asake posing with the new whip below:

According to Caranddriver, the 2023 AMG G63 Grand Edition is limited to 1000 copies globally.

Reactions as Asake flaunts new G-Wagon

Below are some of the comments Legit.ng compiled:

skelvin_drg:

"Money go come."

atombyname:

"CONGRATULATIONS ASAKE."

gbengs.david:

"Well deserved."

pain_xoxo1:

"Him for just close eye buy 2024 own."

bennysouzamedia:

"He ain't called "Mr money" for nothing. He has worked hard , time to reap the fruit of his labour."

shadow_keiss:

"2023 khe, you dey whine."

mma_thestallion:

"Money dey this music o and I sabi sing, who go sponsor me bayi."

oluwadamilola_x:

"The car no even cost, nah me broke."

ewa_oluwatomisin:

"God….I no wan broke for my life ….I no understand as he Dey go like this o."

official_tizkid001:

"Shey Asake don get money pass Badoo nih or na still bullet Dey work for my body."

Asake wants to work with Kanye West

Asake, despite making a name for himself on the global stage, dreams of becoming bigger as he revealed he would love to team up and work with American rapper Kanye West.

“I have been saying this thing since; maybe God will do it. I will like to work with Kanye West," he said.

The YBNL star spoke about his rise to fame and the effort he put into his second album, 'Work of Art', which he said was not easy.

Source: Legit.ng