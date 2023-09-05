Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Seyi, in an interview with the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, cried as he tendered another apology to Nigerians

Seyi sparked uproar on social media after he revealed he has been putting money aside so his sons and his friends can 'run trains' on people's daughters

Seyi's remorsefulness stirred mixed reactions among netizens, as most people were convinced he was not truly sorry for the horrible statement

Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Seyi Awolowo is trying hard to get back into the good books of Nigerians.

In an interview with the show host, Ebuka, the reality star was reminded of his statement in the house about setting up funds so his sons and his friends would 'run train' on people's daughters.

BBNaija housemate Seyi Awolowo apologises to Nigeriana Photo credit: @officialseyiawo/@ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

After he was reminded of his horrible statement, Seyi broke down in tears and revealed he was sorry to have made such a comment.

The recently evicted housemate bowed his head and expressed how sorry he was as Ebuka tried to comfort him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Seyi's apology

Many were not convinced as they said Seyi's apology was not sincere.

financialjennifer:

"My issue with this whole thing is that they still don’t get it. When Biggie was calling this out for him, he kept saying something like he has a beautiful wife, mother, sister, hence he loves women…So those without wives and mothers should go ahead and rubbish women ba?‍"

kate_e_bassey:

"He is an actor. He is just in character because he feels this works on Nigerians almost all the time."

mrsfamz:

"So many people commenting here have done worse things but you have been forgiven but why is no one giving grace to this man?"

nwanyibuezee:

"We all sin and ask for forgiveness, let's cut him some slack. I hope he becomes a better person❤️"

petite_chef_stef:

"Seyi Awolowo is not sorry, Seyi was caught, so he feels sorry. Seyi is educated and has pedigree, and with all those privileges, you don't just slip."

crystabellla:

"He’s saying sorry doesn’t mean he still doesn’t have it in his mind."

theoviatwinandruel:

"Abeg let him rest!!! So many of us have said the worst just that ours was not on National Tv."

Kiddwaya reminds mum of her promise to sue Seyi

BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate Kiddwaya reminded his mother, Susan Waya, of her promise to sue another housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

The two reality TV stars had a misunderstanding while on the show, after which Kidd's mother, Susan Waya, announced her desire to sue Seyi Awolowo for allegedly threatening her son.

In a new event, Kiddwaya reminded his mum of her vow on social media immediately after Seyi's eviction went viral.

Source: Legit.ng