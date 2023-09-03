BBNaija All Stars Seyi Awolowo, Ike Onyema, Lucy Essien, and Nelson Enwerem Prince bid farewell to the Season 8 edition of the reality TV show on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Ike Onyema, a fan favorite, saw his journey come to an end as well as the show's controversial character Seyi

Lucy Essien and Prince Enwerem, both house guests, faced a shorter stay, being evicted after just two weeks in the BBNaija house

BBNaija All Stars Seyi Awolowo, Ike Onyema, Lucy Essien, and Nelson Enwerem Prince have been evicted from the Season 8 edition of the reality TV show.

They were all evicted on Sunday evening, September 3, 2023. Ike and Seyi were evicted after spending six weeks on the show. while Lucy and Prince, as houseguests, were evicted after spending just two weeks.

BBNaija All Stars Seyi, Ike, Lucy and Prince leave Biggie's All Stars house Credit: @officialseyiawo, @iamikeonyema, @iamlucyedet, @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

Ike, a Nigerian businessman, became popular after participating in the 2019 edition of the reality TV show, Pepper Dem.

Lucy, an entrepreneur, became popular after being in the Lockdown Season 5 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Prince, an entrepreneur, came to the spotlight after being in the Lockdown Season 5 2020 edition of Africa's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

However, Seyi is an actor, businessman, and an entrepreneur, who became popular during his participation as a housemate in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show, Pepper Dem. His stay in the recent All Stars house was filled with controversy.

See their eviction videos below

Ike's eviction video

Lucy's eviction video

Prince's eviction video

Seyi's eviction video

BBNaija All Stars: Seyi, Ike, Lucy, and Prince's eviction spark reactions

Legit.ng gathered the buzz around the Sunday-night eviction held on September 3, with most of the hot takes generated by Seyi Awolowo, who irritated viewers with the length of time he stayed in the house.

See their comments below:

neetah.taylor:

"His juju finally expired."

francess_ebby:

"E be like when Abacha dieme too I cried tears of Joy."

jayywealth:

"Seyi babalawo don leave seyi go fuvk e don forget e mission . Nigerians are happy ehen . No just go offend Nigerians e don be ."

veevogee:

"Omo Ikeee.This is one of the persons carrying the show.How do y’all pick your favorites again??This one pain me sha. Me patiently waiting for Seyi’s eviction."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"How can you remove one of the persons that carries the show! This bbn is a big scam!"

iamllynperes:

"Ike is reality TV material."

mcmakopolo1:

"Why are people so happy sha … I hear shout like say Nigeria score goal ."

unapologeticallythick:

"I thought Ceec fans said they are voting Ike??? Btw who is voting seyi ffs‍♀️."

Venita weeps profusely, accuses Seyi of lying about her to Adekunle

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure was spotted recently in tears, after hearing that Seyi had been allegedly feeding her love interest, Adekunle, bad information about her.

Venita wept in the dressing room with Kim Oprah on Sunday morning, September 3, about Adekunle's unexpected behavioural shift towards her.

The two had confessed their connection on last Sunday's eviction show when host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked them.

Source: Legit.ng