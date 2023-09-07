A man who had spent almost two decades abroad lost it all after people drained his savings in Nigeria

Back home, he started earning N50,000 monthly, a big difference from the N3 million salary he was getting abroad

Kind Nigerians and other people who took pity on him sent him money and made him over N500k richer

A Nigerian man who had spent at least 15 years abroad but became broke and had to resort to a security job has got help.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the man's savings were drained because he trusted people in Nigeria with them.

The man expressed his gratitude to the interviewer. Photo source: @a.a_clown2

Source: TikTok

Abroad returnee gets credit alerts

In a recent video interview by @a.a_clown2, the man said people had been calling him worldwide.

He added that he even got a credit alert of over N180k. At the time of writing this report, he had N536,000 from kind people.

Some people remembered him from South Korea and called to check on him. Greater blessings are on the way for him. There is a plan to send him back abroad.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oseni Oluwashina sam said:

"Aduragbemi, God will put smile in your life as you are putting it on the less privileged."

Ugoochi said:

"This internet is not small Abeg."

prince marshal said:

"This is the only value I see in tiktok... Keep the good work up."

Doctor donald said:

"Even the old man sabi English pass me."

Clem said:

"Nigerians are wonderful people. may God bless all those who brought smile back to this man's face."

prestigedave said:

"He speaks very politely.…even the minister of Fct can't speak like this."

BIG WAZ said:

"Dis man is very gentle dat is y when u are over dere ur people take advantage of u but thank God for dis lady God has use her to remember u baba enjoy."

