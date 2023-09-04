BBNaija All-Stars ex-housemate Kiddwaya sparked reactions online, after he gently reminded his mother, Susan Waya, to sue Seyi Awolowo

You may recall the heated exchange between the two reality-TV-stars during their time on the show, which led Kiddwaya's mother to publicly declare her intention against Seyi

The billionaire's son didn't delay tagging his mother in a social media post that confirmed Seyi's eviction online, which stunned netizens

BBNaija All Stars ex housemate Kiddwaya, has reminded his mother, Susan Waya, of her promise to sue another housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

Recall that the two reality-TV-Stars had a misunderstanding while on the show, after which Kidd's mother, Susan Waya, announced her desire to sue Seyi Awolowo for allegedly threatening her son.

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya reminds mum to sue Seyi Credit: @kiddwaya, @seyiawolowo

Source: Instagram

Mrs Waya promised legal action against Seyi to protect her son's image.

In a new event, Kiddwaya reminded his mum of her vow on social media immediately after Seyi's eviction went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The billionaire son, went under a post by the popular Instablog Naija to tag his mum as a reminder of her promise.

See his post below

BBNaija Kiddwaya's post sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the interesting hot takes online. See them below:

sinna2:

"Waya vs awolowo na wa oo."

veezkul:

"Mummy's boy and grandpa's boy ."

louisaogidigbegbaje:

"Watin concern Koddwaya mama for that matter?abi them force her son go for the show. Which kind boy be this self,he no even know shame."

chyomsss:

"They should rest abeg . Kiddwaya also insulted /plotted against people."

srigeorgeom:

"Real African Child Will Say "I WILL Tell My Mummy For You." This Is A Kind And Gentle Reminder. ."

chigirl__onyi:

"It’s gonna be a long episodes God pls let me not run out of data."

keto.makeh:

"Yenyenyen is not kidds fault that y’all mommy don’t show u love publicly."

Tolani Baj allegedly refuses to grant media interview

In another news, evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate Tolani Baj has reportedly declined many Interview Invitations.

Legit.ng reported the DJ entwined herself in a contentious situation following the complicated relationship she shared with Neo in the house.

Former BBNaija star Christy O, who was selected to host media chats with the evicted housemates, alleged Tolani Baj refused to be interviewed by any media outlet.

Source: Legit.ng