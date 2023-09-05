Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD, has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him and an overzealous fan

The young man identified as Dayo was clearly excited that he not only saw the veteran star but that he also got an opportunity to take a photo with him

RMD couldn't hide his irritation as he realised the overzealous fan decided to make a video instead of simply taking a photo

Much loved Nollywood veteran RMD left Nigerians debating if he was nice to an overzealous fan or did too much.

In a video seen online, the actor stood behind a male fan, Dayo, ready to smile before things went south.

As Dayo excitedly gushed over RMD while capturing the moment, the actor got pissed off and complained that he was told to take a photo and went ahead to make a video.

As RMD made his statement, visibly irritated, he eased into his already waiting car. The fan unbothered about the moment still appreciated the time he got with the actor.

Netizens react to RMD's video

While some Nigerians made an excuse for the actor, saying he looked visibly tired, others knocked him for rudely dismissing a fan who was excited to meet him.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

"Guy man still say thank you sir! Guy man still post am! What’s embarrassment when clout is supreme."

"Dammn..... Caught "Legend" on a bad day. "

"On a lighter note, had he taken pictures....he would probably not be trending like this.. nothing spoil bro"

"No matter how you try to keep calm, that Warri in you must show! No time to check time…Area "

"The way people talk about this celebrity amuses me a lot . Bro, it is obvious he is tired n stressed from work or shoot . And u wasting time after he granted u a picture."

"A video is more than a thousand pictures... Screenshots go plenty "

"Omo embarrassments at its peak no matter how famous or number 1 celeb I no fit see you make I they carry you like my God"

"Omo!! The ela enter Talkative."

"He was still grateful. RMD might be having a hectic day."

