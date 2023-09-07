Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Omashola has found himself in a dilemma with his ex-lover Kim Oprah

During his diary session, Omashola told Biggie Kim makes him feel like he owes her, thus emotionally blackmailing him

He emphasized that the only woman he wants to feel anything for is his fiancée and mother of his son, whom he would be marrying soon

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Omashola is not comfortable being in the same house as his ex-lover Kim Oprah.

During his diary session, the distraught reality star bared his mind to Biggie, saying he can't help but feel he owes Kim.

Netizens react as Omashola talks about Kim Oprah Photo credit: @sholzy23/@kimoprah

Omashola added that he and Kim shouldn't be in the same space, and he felt guilty he didn't pick her for Head of House BFF, a feeling he does not want.

He also disclosed that he is disturbed by the proximity and doesn't want to feel anything for anyone except his fiancée, who already has a son for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Omashola's video

vivian.babila:

"Poor omashular, I hope he does not fall into temptation, and ruin all what he has built outside."

mheenarh__:

"He go dey talk to biggie like say biggie na egbon adugbo."

mzzsholz:

"Control yourself bro Sheybe you don marry now."

investor_synto:

"E no easy at alll no matter how you hate the Ex guyyyy."

chrissyuneze:

"He’s scared of Okafor’s law happening Better control yourself, you got a kid and a wife now."

swift_uc:

"Don't allow Kim emotionally blackmail you biko....don't forget all what you've built outside. There's life after this biggie show!"

real__chinababy:

"Your action is justified.. you don't owe her anything..you are trying to protect your feeling.. staying in one house with your ex will make you uncomfortable and she still expect you to pick her go upstairs.. as if she would do the same if the table turns..some women and entitlement."

