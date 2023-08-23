Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star housemate Seyi Awolowo finally takes back his immoral comments about making his boys sleep with multiple women unabated

Days after trending online for some comments he made about intentionally giving birth to boys so that they can run trains on other people's daughters, Seyi Awolowo apologises on the show

In his apology, Seyi noted that he was sorry for making such disgusting and embarrassing statements

Seyi, BBNaija star and grandson of Nigerian political legend Chief Obafemi Awolowo has apologised for his recent statements about unabatedly egging his sons on to sleep with multiple women.

A trending video of the reality TV star speaking to his colleagues after Biggie reprimanded him. He noted during his apology that he was very sorry for making disgusting and embarrassing comments about women.

Clip of Seyi Awolowo apologising for his statement about his sons sleeping with women trends.

Source: Instagram

I'm sincerely sorry - Seyi apologises to colleagues & viewers

Seyi noted that he shouldn't have said some of what he said about his sons, even though he was intoxicated at the time.

The actor noted that talking about women in the manner he did was wrong and that he was remorseful about what he said because those were immoral comments.

Watch the clip of Seyi Awolowo apologising for his comments about his son:

See the comments the apology stirred online

@mayree.b:

"Omo you people should cut this guy some slack!! Most people have done worse on this show I didn’t see this kind of hatred."

@__bimpe_:

"They obviously don't want this guy to leave the show. They want to keep him there."

@chinny_005:

"I’m sure Big brother told him to apologize."

@beekay_fresh:

"Na now I know say all of Una Dey watch this show only online. Coz seeing most people in the comment section asking who told him and how did he found out people are angry.."

@iam_horpeyhemi:

"Abeg why e cover nose? We dey smell?"

@ms.vyne:

"So if prince didn’t tell him he didn’t know before."

@trina_joness:

"So who told him? Is this guy working with with the organizers."

@prankhottiee:

"He is just pretending cuz he wants sympathy to stay in the house."

@the.afrikan.fineapple:

"You’re sorry because you got called out by big brother. You’re sorry because now you are aware of how big a deal it is outside."

@debrahhh___:

"Anything you say while under the influence of alcohol is nothing but the truth! So this man was just saying what was in his mind."

@tanwa.91:

"Biggie and the organizer don't want this guy out, reasons they told him some of his mistakes so that he can be careful and restrategize."

@zehmee:

"Big Brother dey give these housemates Expo. Apology kiii you dia. Shioorrr."

Source: Legit.ng