Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Seyi has reciprocated the several times Tacha dragged him while he was on the show

In a video seen online, Ike gave a shout-out to Tacha, and Seyi thanked her for promoting the show from outside

Seyi then went ahead, turned his face aside, and said he was sure Tacha thought she was invited to the All Stars show like others

Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Seyi Awolowo is back home and ready to tackle Tacha for dragging him all through his stay in the house.

Tacha did not miss any opportunity to drag the All Stars contestant, and when he made terrible comments, she was at the forefront of every call out against him.

Netizens knock Seyi for shading Tacha Photo credit: @symply_tacha/@officialseyiawo

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted online, Seyi and Ike were at an interview, and Ike sent the entrepreneur a shoutout.

Seyi contributed, thanking for for promoting the show and he made a snide remark about Tacha thinking she was called to the show like others, hence her constant talking about things that happened in the house.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam Seyi over statement about Tacha

efim.isabella:

"Forgot Cruise seyi is a very bad influence to society."

somydallas1:

"She may not have been on the show but she definitely trended more that a shot lot of people on it. Go check her YouTube views. Don’t play yourself. She sure milked the cow just by attaching herself to the all star brand. She sure knows how to play this social media game."

mheenarh__:

"Make person book hotel room for Seyi and Tacha, make them go settle themselves there."

jhoystin:

"It’s you all that believes the crocodile tears he shed that day that I laugh at. Someone that is supposed to be in a sober mood oh. This man and Seyi law ehn tueh."

_iphiexo:

"Seyi, na you go beg when Tacha starts with you"

wendy_adamma:

"Tacha has a better come back for him "

rosythrone:

"Patiently waiting for Tacha come back, as usual she won’t disappoint "

fay_fayt:

"Lmao you that went wetin u come out with? btw awolowo grandson unblock me, I haven't even said my mind yet."

Kiddwaya reminds mum to sue Seyi

BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate Kiddwaya reminded his mother, Susan Waya, of her promise to sue another housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

The two reality TV stars had a misunderstanding while on the show, after which Kidd's mother, Susan Waya, announced her desire to sue Seyi Awolowo for allegedly threatening her son.

Mrs Waya promised legal action against Seyi to protect her son's image.

