Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu a while back trended online when he revealed that he was under attack from some deadly metaphysical forces who were after his life

The high chief, during a recent interview with ace journalist Chude Jidenowo finally gives an in-depth insight into the attack and how he survived it

Chiwetalu revealed how a pastor in Maryland saved him and shared some of the things that were removed from his body

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu was recently on Chude Jidenowo's program WithChude, where he spoke about several things, including why he believes women are more in control of society now than how they used to be in the past.

However, what seemed to have stirred attention the most of all the things discussed during the interview, was the revelation he made about how he survived some deathly arrows fired at him.

Photos of veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu sharing his experience surviving deathly arrows fired at him spiritually. Photo credit: @chiefchiwetaluagu

Source: Instagram

The veteran revealed that he was recently very ill, and at some point, it seemed terminal until he met a man of God, which he described as Prophet Ugo.

He said the clergyman was the one who helped him survive the metaphysical attacks.

Live cowries, sea stones and many other things were removed from my body - Chiwetalu revealed

The veteran movie star said whenever the attacks started, he would feel several scratches all over his body, and certain parts would lump up.

Agu noted that it was Prophet Ugo he ran to during the heat of the attacks seeking refuge. He shared that after applying some oil and prayers, the clergyman could use force to pull out these things from his body.

Listen to the veteran make the revelations below:

See how fans reacted to the revelation made by Chiwetalu Agu

@AyaEgbuho:

"This is so true. Every change is not a good change."

@nancyozegbe4449:

"I'm sorry to say that Chiwetalu Agu's interview from the beginning didn't make sense. The only parts I understood were the issue of charms being removed from his body and his Biafra story. But as usual, Chude did a great job interviewing him and being very respectful and patient to listen to him."

@traditionalhomecooking8284:

"Sir Chiwetalu Agu please go to the hospital for a further check up oo some health conditions can cause itching o. This not every thing that is JuJu oo, I miss your films."

@thayorclassic:

"The spiritual controls the physical. If you know, you know! May God continue to guide and protect us all."

@asijejila:

"If God is with you, who can be against you, Omo baba that is who this man is."

@zeepop3:

"Who talk say spiritual no Dey exist."

@tubor_intercoolin:

"Toor. Though routine medical checkups are also vital sha."

@smitholawale120:

"Wicked world......Your healing we perfected in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@dianoraks:

"My dad is currently battling with this at the moment.... And each time he talks about it, we feel he is exaggerating."

@femiroyale_:

"My family had a similar experience like this. It is real but Gods power is greater than theirs."

@officialmeri_madeinheaven:

"I thought they no long send such arrows na why oh w!ckness never expires that stuff inches like m@d na those Ishan people sabi throw that thing wella those days they have strong men that cut it."

@royalhabdul:

"This thing don happen to me too na my papa brother throw em for my head I almost die thanks to my mum wey carry me go where dem remove coins needle cowries since then I start go fear village people."

