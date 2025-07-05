A Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video on TikTok, showing her encounter with a Year 1 student at her school

According to the lady, what drew her attention to the female student was the way she styled her departmental uniform

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A captivating video has gone viral on TikTok, showing a Year 1 student exuding confidence and style as she walked up a staircase.

A fellow student who was intrigued by her outfit captured her on camera and shared the video on TikTok.

Year one student's stylish outfit leaves everyone in awe. Photo credit: @goodness0056/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts video of fresher's outfit

The poster identified as @goodness0056 on TikTok confessed that she was intrigued by the student's sense of style.

She expressed her admiration for the student's fashion sense, mentioning that it was the way she styled her departmental uniform that initially caught her attention.

In her words:

"And I met this fresher in school today. Her fashion sense. Damnn. The way she fashioned her departmental wear caught my attention. Well it was cute anyways."

Lady reacts to dressing of female 'fresher' at her school. Photo credit: @goodness0056/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail video of fresher's outfit

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Smiles goddess said:

"With time all things shall pass awayyyyyyy."

@chidimma said:

"Na so I dey dress that time now I don tire."

@Isaac Miracle said:

"Normally Fresher for EBSU dey always hot."

@peace commented:

"Ebonyi state university?"

@Strands&pores solutions Gh said:

"The song please."

@Abicute reacted:

"Is the person there to learn to achieve his or her dream or the person is there because of fashion my sister wear what you have and focus on your studies."

@God's last born said:

"I am a fresher but I dress what l can afford and that makes me happy."

@Einstein said:

"Hahahah. Cut your coat according to your fingers. I came to acquire knowledge."

@Blo0ody civilian said:

"Leave fresher make fresher leave u."

@AJOKEADE said:

"Congrats baby girl wishing you a fulfilling educational experience."

@Nwachi Favour said:

"When i was going to school as a fresher na only one bag i carry one foodstuff no dey inside."

@Mariam with I not added:

"I'm leaving TikTok for you guys, fifth freshers video I will see today staylite dey suffer."

@Esther's Voice And Surprises said:

"Do you think it's okay to pair heels with cooperate wears to class a fresher, I have a not so high heel, looks good, cooperate. It's not that bad for Mondays and Tuesdays right?

@ᴰᵉᵐᵃʳᶜᵒᴮʳᵒʷᶰ said:

"My first day of school I dress like the street, you know the normal style."

@super fly asked:

"Is there any dress code for theatre art?"

See the post below:

Mum buys oversized clothes for fresher-daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a protective mum got her year one daughter oversized clothes to discourage boys from looking at her in school.

A viral video on TikTok showed the lady's reaction after trying on an oversized clothes her mum bought.

Source: Legit.ng