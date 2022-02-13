Actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunoi is currently trending on social media following a recent video shared on her Instagram page

The woman of God announced admission into the University of Witchcraft and rolled out requirements for those who want to be admitted

Eucharia’s video was an epic shade to ‘evil doers’ and many flooded her comment section with hilarious reactions to the video

Veteran actress turned evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has delighted her fans on social media with yet another video where she preaches the word in style.

This time around, the respected actress took many by surprise after announcing admission into the University of Witchcraft.

Actress Eucharia Anunobi announces admission into university of witchcraft. Photo: @,euchariaanunobi

Eucharia went on to list some of the requirements expected for those who want to be a part of the university.

The woman of God took a massive swipe at cheating and abusive husbands, people who film intimate tapes, ladies who collect people’s husbands, internet fraudsters, and promiscuous women among others who are guilty of one vice or another.

According to the actress, admission into the institution will officially open and close on Monday, February 14, which is also Valentine’s Day.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Admission! Admission!! Admission!!! This is a notice to the General public that the university of witchcraft is now open for new students ‼️ Admission starts 12 am and closes 12 midnight on 14th February 2022 . Proverbs 15 : 12."

See her post below:

Reactions

uzororiri said:

"The name of the school and courses to be taken is just opposite of what I wanted to hear."

ify_enderlene said:

"This table has been broken to pieces and it can't be repaired... Never ever."

chioma_cbn said:

"In conclusion, Devil is recruiting ooooo Queen mother you’re highly carried! Much love ."

vivian_arutere said:

" Their kingdom is on FIRE More Grace To The Apostle i love so much."

surebillionaire said:

"My oesophagus is blocked & I can’t sneeze. You have finally shattered the bench, chairs and all standing objects ."

officalujunwa said:

"Omo this school Nobe here am not applying oh ."

Eucharia Anunobi lashes out at people who refuse to accept their wrongdoings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress turned preacher, Eucharia Anunobi gave out a word of advice for people that are rigid about their wrong acts.

She lashed out at people that don't own up to their mistakes and tagged the act as an embodiment of witchcraft.

Most of her fans agreed with her standpoint on the attributes of being a witch and pledged to apologize when needed.

