Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, recently called out pastors while speaking on abusive marriages

According to the movie star, some preachers are fond of encouraging woman in abusive relationships to stay there and pray

Anita’s video soon made the rounds on social media and it sparked a discussion among netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, recently made social media headlines after condemning pastors who encourage women to stay back in abusive relationships.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video where she addressed the pressing issue.

According to Anita, she wishes people can decide to know God by themselves and not always depend on their pastors. She added that even these pastors still need prayers from people.

Fans react as Anita Joseph slams pastors who make women remain in abusive marriages. Photos: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the movie star explained that some pastors will meet women who are in abusive marriages and tell her to remain there while praying to God for him to change. Anita then asked these preachers if they would say the same thing if the woman in question was their daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to her, pastors should know that these women see them as their fathers and mentors and even worship the grounds they walk on and would take anything he tells them.

Anita said that pastors should stop with their endurance advice and start telling people the truth. According to her, some women who leave such abusive marriages even suffer discrimination in the church as they would begin to be treated like outcasts.

In her words:

“I wish you know God by yourself so you can know the right things to do. Stop depending on your pastors, know God by yourself, even your pastors still need your prayers. You will see a woman in an abusive marriage and the only thing you’re going to tell her is ‘don’t worry, pray for your husband, he’s going to change, even if he’s hitting you, don’t worry, it will change’. How dare you sir? How dare you mama? How dare you pastor? Why will you say that to her? You know this woman looks up to you, she sees you as her father, as her mentor, her daddy, and she worships the ground you walk on. And you know that anything you tell this woman she’s going to take it. So pastor, why would you do that? Tell her the truth. If that woman is your daughter, would you advise her like that? You see how this husband of hers treats her and you advise her to stay and pray that everything will be okay. Come on! Try to tell these people the truth. Stop advising people to stay in these kinds of relationships.”

See her video below:

Reactions as Anita Joseph slams pastors who enable abusive marriages

Anita Joseph’s video made the rounds online and it drew some comments from netizens. A number of them seemed to agree with her and also claimed that pastors truly enable abusive marriages. Read some of their comments below:

thegirlnamedchito:

“MOG, stop enabling abuse! If a member reports such, please help them out!”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“To those begging n emotionally blackmailing people to remain in a toxic marriage you people deserve boiling room of hell fire .”

Ndukac:

“Truth is when some women are bold enough to walk away some churches give dem cold shoulders and backseats, some will even use dem to preach on Sundays.”

Cal_me_jessii:

“I swr …. Most pastors has distorted most marriages.”

Rhukieee:

“Church is one of the main reasons women stay in abusive marriages but we don’t always want to talk about this.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Sadly the people that need this information are probably not on social media… All those Mama Nkechi, Mama Prosper & Mama Endurance dem dem…They are not woke, they are not informed! All they know is church & more church! So many of them have died from pastors ill-advices! It’s rather unfortunate…”

Patostict:

“Pastor self marriage dey break self! Marriage is only for the living! Take a walk if is not working.”

btbaudio:

“Man or woman, abusive marriage is not healthy. Anybody who tells you otherwise is not your friend. Leave that marriage and leave that "friend".”

realujunwamandy_:

“Religion is one of the main reasons women Dey kpai inside marriage just because you don’t want people to see you as a wayw@rd person…”

bumzybumzie:

“Some pastors are even abusive from the pulpit... Many Pastor's wives receive the worst abuse in marriage.”

oluwasanme:

“I thought prayer is the master key and what God cannot do doesn’t exist .”

Halima Abubakar advises against carnal pastors

Popular Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is once again in the news after she seemed to resume calling out controversial pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Recall that Halima and Apostle Suleman trended online in the past when the actress made a series of claims against him, and he slammed her with a lawsuit.

In a new development, Halima has once again taken to her page to call out who appears to be the preacher in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

Halima then advised her fans not to listen to carnal pastors whose excuse when they mess up is to say they are also human. She described them as liars with no limit, saying she could never listen to such people.

Source: Legit.ng