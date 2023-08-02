Popular Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar appears to have resumed dragging Apostle Johnson Suleman on social media

On her Instagram stories, Halima shared a series of posts where she called out a certain ‘JS’ and noted that she would never stop dragging him

Halima’s post went viral online and raised mixed reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts

Popular Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is once again in the news after she seemed to resume calling out controversial pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Recall that Halima and Apostle Suleman trended online in the past when the actress made a series of claims against him, and he slammed her with a lawsuit.

Nigerians react as actress Halima Abubakar resumes dragging 'JS'. Photos: @halimabubakar, @johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Halima has once again taken to her page to call out who appears to be the preacher in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

Halima started her rant by asking God to punish ‘Papi’ while praying for him to never have peace.

In another post, the Nollywood actress made it clear that she would continue to drag the preacher while noting that she has not started with him yet.

Halima then advised her fans not to listen to carnal pastors whose excuse when they mess up is to say they are also human. She described them as liars with no limit, saying she could never listen to such people.

In her final post, Halima stated that all the ladies she gave to ‘JS’ were coming in droves. She added that nobody is scared of him and he has hurt the wrong person.

She wrote:

“The chicks I gave you are coming in droves. You have no remorse whatsoever. If you like snap with Putin, no one is scared of you JS. Papi I m the wrong person to hurt… All your chicks are in my DMs papi.”

See the screenshots of her post below:

Netizens react as Halima Abubakar allegedly resumes calling out Apostle Johnson Suleman

Halima Abubakar’s post went viral online and drew reactions from netizens. Some of them wondered why she was calling Suleman ‘Papi’.

Read some of their comments below:

mz_lizzy7:

“And you are still calling him Papi .”

femimistamusu_56:

“Looks like she has squandered the money she was given and needs more. Una go donate tire. Where is Gistlover?.”

ekopattylabe:

“You never still rest with this matter?”

miz_essa:

“Another drama again.”

dammy_beddings:

“Papi ke!!! But you still dey respect am na!!!”

hadecrystl:

“You dey drag person you still dey call am Papiyou are not ready eyan Papi.”

gift_stunning:

“Now she still wants his attention.”

_theoceannpearl:

“JS(Johnson Suleiman)….”

adepeskystore:

“This one need money again.”

debbytopaz:

“Can’t yhu mention his name with yhur full chest??? Which one be papi ennnn”

Halima Abubakar advises ladies not to be side chicks to married men

The popular Nollywood actress had advised ladies not to make the same mistake she made.

Recall that Halima had been embroiled in drama with popular pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who she claimed to have had an amorous relationship with. She was also struck by a strange illness that affected her for many months.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the convalescing movie star shared a nice photo of herself and accompanied it with a caption where she advised fellow ladies.

Source: Legit.ng