Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie Okpocha, has shared her marriage advice on social media

On her official Instagram page, Elsie shared a video where she advised people to marry kind partners

Elsie’s reason for saying people should marry kind partners sparked an online debate among netizens

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie Okpocha, is now in the news after giving marriage advice.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Elsie shared a video where she spoke on the importance of marrying a kind partner.

According to the mother of three, marriage is a beautiful thing despite all of the bad press it gets on social media. She noted that for every 100 failed marriages, there are a 100 thousand more people who are happily married.

She said:

“Hey guys, I just want to remind you that marriage is a beautiful thing. Marriage is beautiful, don’t get it twisted. Ignore that narrative that is constantly being put out there that marriage is tough because people are leaving their marriages. If there are a 100 people leaving their marriages today, there are a 100 thousand people who are still happily married.”

The socialite went ahead to add that marriage changes people but it is important for a person to marry a kind person even when there are issues in the relationship.

She explained that the kindness should not only end with them but it should also extend to their family members and every other person who means something to them.

Elsie added that when someone marries a kind partner, even when they have misunderstandings which is normal in relationships, they would still be there for them.

She said:

“You need to understand that people change, people grow, and then marriage would change you. Sometimes, marriage would bring out that part of you that you never knew existed, that’s what marriage would do to you, but the one thing that stands out for me is kindness. Whatever you do, make sure you marry a partner that is kind and it shouldn’t just end with you. Marry a partner that is kind to you, to your siblings, to your parents, to your loved ones, everyone who means something to you. Marry a partner who sees your parents as his or her parents or that sees your siblings as their own siblings. When you marry a person that is kind, when you fight, because you must fight, he or she still looks out for you, they’re worried that you haven’t eaten, they want to get your food even though they are not talking to you, when you’re sick, they stylishly buy you medicine and put by your bedside so you can see it and take it, when you’re sleeping they help you adjust your duvet. In all you do, while you are making your preparations or your plans, make sure it is with a kind person because kindness is key.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Basketmouth’s ex-wife Elsie Okpocha advises people to marry kind partners

Elsie Okpocha’s video on marrying a kind partner caused a stir on social media as netizens shared their mixed reactions to it.

Read some of them below:

tkinzystar:

“Marry a person who’s kind to people who have nothing to offer to them, such waiter, gateman etc. coz when it comes to your siblings, them fit pretend.”

trinah__hairs:

“When you marry a kind man, An intentional man, You will not even feel you are in marriage , everyday is like una still they date Marriage is a beautiful thing, it’s more beautiful with the right person. My sister take your time and marry right ooo. You see this enjoyment and peace of mind I have here . You deserve it too. Marry well oooooo, e get why.”

admiralc4c:

“You will never understand the very important point this woman just raised until you marry or be in a relationship with a twisted, cruel soul.”

Badguyforrealmen:

“I hope she is not shading Basketmouth because if not for him nobody sabi her. Also he did so much for her o. But you no women and ingratitude go hand in hand .”

opsydaisy28:

“Apart from the fact that people change, people will only show you the side they want you to see. I don’t believe anyone is deliberately waiting around hoping to marry a wicked person, life happens. Just hope that life is actually kind to you enough to be with a good person .”

