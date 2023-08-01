A married woman has exposed the voice note sent to her husband by an unknown woman

The woman, who's seemingly in love with her husband, advised him to dump his wife and move to Greece

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many criticising the strange woman

A Nigerian woman identified as @nurseglory0 on TikTok has shared the voice note her husband received from a mysterious woman.

Glory, who is married to a white man, played the voice note on TikTok and expressed her amazement over the incident.

Voice note sent to husband's phone shocks wife. Photo credit: @tanna_trend/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The sender, a woman from Greece, advised her husband to leave her, reiterating that she was a scammer who was only with him because of money.

The voice note said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Good evening Mark, you okay? You leave this woman, come to Greece to visit me for holidays, okay? You very good man but this woman is not good woman. She’s very lazy, she’s not very good friend, she’s only with you for the money, the Nigeria woman is like that.

"I know this people very very well. Before to marry Nigerian men but this people are very very lazy. They look only for the money to fix good life. The husband is not love the woman, be careful. Before 12 years me to marry black man from Nigeria. After to marry, he stays two months, he carried me to go to bank to sign to get money to fix business. But this to living for Nigeria.

"The bank took my home cos I don’t have money to pay for my home. This people don’t have good heart be careful, no love this woman, she no love you. To see you for video, I say oh my God, Jesus Christ! See this man.

"Be careful this woman don’t have good heart, this woman have bad heart to use you. Be careful Mark. No buy clothes, fix this to see the truth of them. Be careful.”

Reactions as strange woman advises married man to dump his wife

The video has sparked outrage among netizens, with many expressing their shock at the behaviour of the Greek woman.

@Latifa Ahmed1419 wrote:

“As if they don’t like money.”

@Harira Madu commented:

“Enjoy your man Gloria be she is talking out of jealousness.”

@---geedee--- reacted:

“English hard am too.”

@Qᴜᴇᴇɴ ᴏꜰ ᴡᴀʜᴀʟᴀ said:

“The audacity SMH. so embarrassing.”

@Obi love said:

“What God has put together no Man can come in, in Jesus name Amen. it just a joke.”

@miracle said:

“See the audacity of that girl.”

@wambo reacted:

“The audacity this screams desperate in all manner.”

@amaradecent commented:

“Can you imagine ther nerve of her she is just jealous love enjoy you marriage you are bless.”

@Nini.O said:

“I really hope she sees this video.”

@Mary Daniyan reacted:

“Make she go learn English fess.”

@Rita Chinyere commented:

“Hahaha Nigerians done suffer.”

@Helena Goses reacted:

“Jesus just because she went through what she went through doesn’t mean you are that guy that hurt her,everyone is raised differently.”

@ladynene09 reacted:

“She is jealous of you and your family cos she had a bad experience with a Nigerian man.”

@Marvellous said:

“So na she get good heart she dey craze, her English sef dey give me headache.”

@Zenrb said:

“She thinks she is better than you but that message says she has an ugly heart. No wonder the Nigeria left good on him.”

Watch the video below:

Wife bumps into side chick chilling with her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman was heartbroken after catching her husband and his side chick at an eatery. It was gathered that the married woman immediately created a scene when she saw her husband with another lady at Kilimanjaro in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

In the video, the wife, who wore a tightly fitted dress yelled at the top of her voice as she slammed her husband with strong words. Reacting to the outburst, her husband tried to calm her down and told her to join him at home so they don't cause a scene.

A security guard also stepped in, but all efforts to calm her down proved abortive, as the married woman already had it to her neck.

Source: Legit.ng