A Nigerian pastor has lamented bitterly after finding out that none of his children belong to him

According to him, he was diagnosed with a medical condition which caused him not to have biological children

The young man who kept his condition hidden is currently in a dilemma as his wife continues giving birth to another man's kids

A Nigerian pastor has revealed how he has been living with a painful secret for the past eight years.

He claimed that none of his three children belong to him as he discovered the truth after secretly conducting DNA tests.

The pastor recounted that he was involved in a car accident which left him unable to have children.

However, he did not disclose this to his wife when they got married, as he believed that he would be healed by God.

After six years of marriage, his wife became pregnant with their first child. However, when he underwent DNA testing, he found that he was not the father. The same was true for their other two children.

The pastor is now struggling to come to terms with the situation, and he finds himself getting angry and irritated by his family.

He sought suggestions on whether or not to confront his wife as he is unsure of how she would react to the incident.

Reactions as pastor reveals none of his children belong to him

Vicoy Walker said:

“So Wuga u can't adopt a child u are nothing but a laughing stock, u call yourself a pastor, I don't think God called you, na u call urself in the first place you started the marriage on a false slate.”

Michael Buchi reacted:

“Miracle happen, you are their father. DNA is making a mistake. The same way u didn't tell your wife the truth expecting a miracle, the miracle don happen you come dey suspect your wife. E be like you dey craze.”

Waxwell Uchenna reacted:

“What you should do is to continue to be the stranger that you're. You only got what you're looking for. By going for DNA) So get used to them and give your family peace they deserve.”

Beckyhannah Achiever said:

“Oga you married her through deceit you know fully well you cannot pregnant a woman and you hid it from her. Oga pastor abeg fear God small haba. Assuming you are a Catholic dey will approve her divorce because the marriage is based on deceit.”

Chinaza Precious said:

“Pastor U gave part of your life to Christ.”

Chinemerem Favour reacted:

“You should thank your wife, may be she have discovered who you are and try to cover your inability, confront her and remain childless.”

Ebere Emmanue reacted:

“Oga confront ur wife calmly and know y it's like this, yes she didn't do well by going out to have children even in unknowing of ur condition, but for d fact that you knew you couldn't do it yourself after hearing her forgive her and take ur family tight cuz they are urs and no one else.. just make sure she is no more doing again cuz 3 boys are ok.. and yes you shouldn't have hide ur condition from her ford start. But it has happened, so both of you should forgive each other, delete that spirit of ur a stranger comot from ur heart right away, you re not d first person to find himself in such condition. My dear that's how it goes..it either ur adopt children or ur wife get from another man for you.”

Man finds out after 20 years that 5 children do not belong to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a marriage of 20 years may be on the brink of a collapse after the man found out that he is not the biological father of his 5 children. Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, a former Special Assistant to the Former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, who shared the incident on Facebook said the man in question is 57 years old.

He said the shocking discovery was made after the man did DNA tests on all the children. According to Henry, the man is being told to "be a man." Henry's post reads: "Man is 57 years old, did DNA test for all his 5 children and none of the children was his own. He was married for 20 years. They are telling him to “be a man.” Ok."

Osawe Izzi Ogie said: "They are his children, no one can take that away from him. Fatherhood is beyond ejacula*ting spe*rm into a VJ. If he is not in them genetically, he is them psychologically. He shouldn't take one step away from his kids but he can stay in another universe, away from his serially unfaithful wife."

