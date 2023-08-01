A married man living abroad has cried out bitterly online after his wife secretly filed for a divorce from him

According to him, the woman lied to the court that he was abusive, which made the court grant her custody of his property

In a video, he captured some officers in uniform evicting him from his home following the order of the court

A black man identified as @ubslaughter on TikTok has accused his wife of laying a false abuse claim against him after secretly filing for divorce.

According to Ub, his wife filed a false abuse claim to initiate a divorce and gain an advantage over their property.

Man cries out as wife secretly files for divorce Photo credit: @ubslaughter/TikTok.

In a video, Ub stated that women who file false abuse claims against men are criminals and dangerous.

He also alleged that many women use the strategy in court to take advantage of their husbands' finances and property.

In his words:

“My wife filed a false abuse claim against me to initiate a divorce, in order to get advantage over the property that we have. She just filed a false abuse claim against me and had me evicted from the house.

"Women in particular who do this to men are criminals, they are dangerous. My understanding now is that this is a strategy that many women will employ in court in order to take advantage of their husband in their finances and their property.

"I could have seen this coming, she did everything she could to keep me from seeing what she was doing. For the men who have to go through this, the children who have to go through this, I feel sorry for you.

"This is painful but the only thing that is going to heal this is justice. If you know someone or if you are someone and this has happened to you, I’d love to hear from you.

"There need to be a movement to stop this, there need to be a movement so some strong legislation can be put in place to stop this. It’s criminal.”

Reactions as woman secretly files for divorce from husband

Ub's clip has sparked a conversation on social media, with many expressing their anger over the false abuse claims and the impact on men.

@marielouisehart40 said:

“I know one woman who did this to her husband she asked me to testify on her behalf I said yes but it back fired on her I testified on his behalf.”

@Shirl said:

“If you can prove she lied on her report she'll go to jail for falsifying a report.”

@Bileboy Gesey reacted:

“You should have written the house under your mom's name #hakimi2023.”

@chichi commented:

“Its is not the end may be it is the beginning of new blessings.”

@gamma_811 reacted:

“If there is no evidence of abuse she can be charged with making a false charges.”

@tunasantana430 commented:

“It works every time.”

@yjdavies said:

“You are 100% correct, it is criminal and there needs to be consequences. I am sorry, hope you’re ok.”

@Tracey Lee reacted:

“She seriously should do jail time.for this! I'm so sorry you're going through this. I see the pain you're in. thinking of you.”

@Realblack said:

“God is watching over us including you, I don’t know anyone but I know God who will stand by you through this difficult time until justice comes out.”

@KBOY commented:

“l can feel u are emotionally down bro sorry u are going through this God will lift you up.”

@Andrea Gallo Realtor, Florida said:

“My friends ex wife did this. Stand tall, remain a gentleman. Ten years later, my friend is living his best life in the house and she begs to come back.”

@Psychicmedium reacted:

“I could never. This is terrible. I have prenup & happily married 21 yrs. I’m praying for u & hope this gets resolved soon. Love n light.”

@Costa SB commented:

“Property is half yours she wants a divorce well she has to come up with half of what’s it worth.”

@TiberiusBird reacted:

“It happened with my sister she wanted all the property up north from my mother and she made me look bad enough that my mother gave her everything.”

Watch the video below:

