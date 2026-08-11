Dark Week in Nigerian Entertainment As Four Popular Celebrities Die
- Juju musician Saint Janet, Yoruba actress Temitope Osoba, filmmaker Dimbo Atiya and relationship coach Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh all died within days of each other
- Temitope Osoba, 40, had publicly shared her cancer battle before her death, with her burial set for August 13 in Ogun State
- Dimbo Atiya, 53, was behind acclaimed TV productions including Sons of the Caliphate, while Coach Lara died weeks after welcoming her first child
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Nigeria's entertainment industry is reeling from a devastating run of losses, with four well-known personalities dying within days of each other in early August 2026.
Saint Janet’s tragic passing
The wave of grief began on August 1 with the death of juju musician Iyun Ajilore, widely known as Saint Janet. Celebrated for fusing traditional juju and highlife rhythms with street humour and bold lyrics, she built a loyal following through her energetic stage presence.
The singer, who playfully called herself the "G O of the Saint Bottles Cathedral and Sinners' Chapel", died following a brief illness, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians and socialites who regarded her as one of the most colourful performers of her generation.
Temitope Osoba’s death
The Yoruba film industry was dealt a fresh blow days later when actress Temitope Osoba died on Wednesday, August 5, at the age of 40. Before her passing, Osoba had spoken openly about her cancer diagnosis, channelling the experience into advocacy and awareness.
A burial announcement on her Instagram page confirmed she would be laid to rest on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Saint James Anglican Church in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, followed by interment at Iperu Remo Cemetery. Her family requested that mourners wear white.
Dimbo Atiya passes on
The industry had barely processed Tope’s news when filmmaker Dimbo Atiya died at 53. Atiya was a respected figure in Nigerian television, responsible for productions that drew wide critical acclaim, including Sons of the Caliphate, Halita and The Rishantes.
Colleagues described him as a visionary storyteller who mentored many in the creative space and whose influence reached far beyond his screen credits.
Coach Lara's Death Deepens Grief
Perhaps the most heartbreaking news came with the passing of Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh, known professionally as Coach Lara. A therapist, author, relationship coach and business strategist, she was married to media personality Teddy Don-Momoh.
Coach Lara died after a brief illness, just weeks after giving birth to her first child. Her family requested privacy while confirming that funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date.
Though Saint Janet, Temitope Osoba, Dimbo Atiya and Coach Lara each occupied different corners of Nigeria's creative and public life, their deaths within such a short span have left colleagues and fans mourning the loss of four distinct voices who shaped the country's cultural landscape.
Nigerian singer dies
Legit.ng earlier reported that confusion has gripped fans of Ogene music following viral reports alleging that popular performer Opanka has passed away under unclear circumstances.
The unverified claims began circulating across social media platforms on Tuesday, with multiple posts suggesting that the Enugu-based entertainer, known for his hit track “I ga a ma mma di egwu,” had died.
However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from his family, management, or any recognised industry authority.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.