Juju musician Saint Janet, Yoruba actress Temitope Osoba, filmmaker Dimbo Atiya and relationship coach Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh all died within days of each other

Temitope Osoba, 40, had publicly shared her cancer battle before her death, with her burial set for August 13 in Ogun State

Dimbo Atiya, 53, was behind acclaimed TV productions including Sons of the Caliphate, while Coach Lara died weeks after welcoming her first child

Nigeria's entertainment industry is reeling from a devastating run of losses, with four well-known personalities dying within days of each other in early August 2026.

Four popular Nigerian celebrities die in a week. Credit: @topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Saint Janet’s tragic passing

The wave of grief began on August 1 with the death of juju musician Iyun Ajilore, widely known as Saint Janet. Celebrated for fusing traditional juju and highlife rhythms with street humour and bold lyrics, she built a loyal following through her energetic stage presence.

The singer, who playfully called herself the "G O of the Saint Bottles Cathedral and Sinners' Chapel", died following a brief illness, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians and socialites who regarded her as one of the most colourful performers of her generation.

Juju singer Saint Janet is late. Credit: @saint_janet_owoh

Source: Instagram

Temitope Osoba’s death

The Yoruba film industry was dealt a fresh blow days later when actress Temitope Osoba died on Wednesday, August 5, at the age of 40. Before her passing, Osoba had spoken openly about her cancer diagnosis, channelling the experience into advocacy and awareness.

A burial announcement on her Instagram page confirmed she would be laid to rest on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Saint James Anglican Church in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, followed by interment at Iperu Remo Cemetery. Her family requested that mourners wear white.

Fans mourn Tope Osoba. Credit: @topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Dimbo Atiya passes on

The industry had barely processed Tope’s news when filmmaker Dimbo Atiya died at 53. Atiya was a respected figure in Nigerian television, responsible for productions that drew wide critical acclaim, including Sons of the Caliphate, Halita and The Rishantes.

Colleagues described him as a visionary storyteller who mentored many in the creative space and whose influence reached far beyond his screen credits.

Dimbo Atiya's leavs fans in tears as he passes on. Credit: @dimboba

Source: Instagram

Coach Lara's Death Deepens Grief

Perhaps the most heartbreaking news came with the passing of Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh, known professionally as Coach Lara. A therapist, author, relationship coach and business strategist, she was married to media personality Teddy Don-Momoh.

Coach Lara died after a brief illness, just weeks after giving birth to her first child. Her family requested privacy while confirming that funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date.

Netizens mourn Coach Lara's passing. Credit: @dearcoachlara

Source: Instagram

Though Saint Janet, Temitope Osoba, Dimbo Atiya and Coach Lara each occupied different corners of Nigeria's creative and public life, their deaths within such a short span have left colleagues and fans mourning the loss of four distinct voices who shaped the country's cultural landscape.

Nigerian singer dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that confusion has gripped fans of Ogene music following viral reports alleging that popular performer Opanka has passed away under unclear circumstances.

The unverified claims began circulating across social media platforms on Tuesday, with multiple posts suggesting that the Enugu-based entertainer, known for his hit track “I ga a ma mma di egwu,” had died.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from his family, management, or any recognised industry authority.

Source: Legit.ng