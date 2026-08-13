Nigerian adult film actress Tall Lizzy addressed the flood of marriage proposals she received after posting a joke video about looking for a husband

Tall Lizzy clarified that her original post was never serious, insisting she was simply pulling her followers' legs the entire time

The actress made it clear she was not looking for a husband and urged men to stop sliding into her DMs with marriage proposals

Nigerian adult film actress Tall Lizzy has spoken out after her inbox was flooded with marriage proposals from men who apparently took her earlier post far too seriously.

In a selfie-style video shared on Instagram on 11 August 2026, the actress addressed fans directly, making it clear that her previous post about searching for a husband was never meant to be taken at face value.

Nigerian adult film actress speaks out after flood of messages from men. Credit: @talllizzy

Source: Instagram

"You guys should know when someone is pulling your legs," she said, visibly exasperated. "I posted a video and said, 'Oh, I'm looking for a husband. My DM is full. My DM is filled up with people. Husband application.' I'm just pulling your legs."

Tall Lizzy Shuts Down the Marriage DMs

The actress expressed frustration at the volume of messages she had received, with many men reportedly telling her they were willing to overlook her past and public reputation in order to marry her. Rather than being touched by the gesture, she found it deeply uncomfortable.

"Stop coming to my DM and saying, 'Oh, I don't mind getting married to you. I don't care about your past or what people say,'" she said, pushing back on the framing that marrying her would be an act of charity. "I think getting married to me is like doing me a favour. You're not doing me any favour."

Lizzy added that she has no interest in receiving sympathy-based proposals and urged her followers firmly to move on. In her own words, she told the men messaging her to stop treating marriage as something they would be granting her out of pity.

She also jokingly assured fans that she is not in crisis over finding a partner, saying that if she ever truly needed to meet someone, attending church would be a far more reliable route than soliciting DMs online.

"Let the husband application end," she declared. "If I won't find a husband, I will do face surgery, go to church — I go see your husband for a day."

Watch Tall Lizzy address her flooded DMs in the Instagram video below:

Nigerian adult film actress cries as she opens up about disturbing online messages. Credit: @talllizzy

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng